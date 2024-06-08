Search icon

Football

08th Jun 2024

Newcastle launch £16m bid for future England international

Jacob Entwistle

A player with huge potential could be the future of Newcastle and England

Newcastle United have today submitted an opening offer for a starlet tracked by Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, as a potential battle emerges.

The Magpies are in the market for a new goalkeeper and have recently turned their attention to Burnley’s 21 year old James Trafford.

Trafford, a player with huge potential was one of the seven players omitted from Gareth Southgate’s final Euro 2024 squad. However, at such a young age with Premier League experience already under his belt, there are plenty of suitors for his services.

Eddie Howe sees Trafford as potential competition for the recently returned Nick Pope, who he could undoubtedly learn from.

The Clarets, who were recently relegated from the top flight are reportedly holding out for £20m meaning negotiations are only in the earliest of stages.

Trafford played 28 games for Burnley last season under former manager Vincent Kompany, before Arijanet Muric replaced him for the final 10 games of the season.

A standout shot-stopper, he particularly excelled in Burnley’s 1-1 draw away at Brighton & Hove Albion in December 2023, a game in which he pulled of a string of 10 saves.

