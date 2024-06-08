Search icon

08th Jun 2024

Manuel Neuer produces horrendous blunder on eve of Euro 2024

Callum Boyle

Manuel Neuer

It gets worse with every watch

Some Germany fans have called for Manuel Neuer to be dropped from the national team after he made a major error in their Euro 2024 warm-up game against Greece.

Neuer received his 118th cap for his country on Friday night but won’t remember it all too fondly following the mistake.

The Bayern Munich star parried a simple effort right into the path of Giorgos Masouras, who capitalised and struck home to give the away side the lead after the half-hour mark.

Kai Havertz and Pascal Gross ended up sparing Neuer’s blushes as Germany went on to win the game 2-1 but German supporters were still critical of Neuer’s display and urged him to call time on his international career.

“For an unbelievable goalie he sure does make a lot of mistake,” said one fan.

Another user called for understudy Marc Andre Ter Stegen to star, saying: “It’s about time Ter Stegen becomes a starter.”

Someone even went as far as to suggest that Real Madrid and Spain striker Joselu was to blame, claiming that Neuer hadn’t been the same since conceding two late goals in the Champions League semi final tie between Madrid and Bayern Munich.

“NEUER IS NOT THE SAME SINCE JOSELU ENDED HIM!” exclaimed the user.

Despite the error, Julian Nagelsmann is expected to stick with Neuer for the Euros in what will be his eighth major tournament with the national team.

Germany kick off the Euros on Friday as hosts when they face Scotland in the opening game of the tournament.

Topics:

Football,Germany,Manuel Neuer,Sport,Uefa Euro 2024

