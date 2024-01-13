Search icon

13th Jan 2024

New nightclub to open during the daytime only

Nina McLaughlin

Dance the day away…

A new nightclub is defying the restrictions of the industry and is set to open during daytime hours only.

Most nightclubs tend to open their doors around 10pm, and stay open until the early hours of the morning.

However, for Line of Duty actress Vicky McClure and husband Jonny Owen, they knew this wasn’t the only way forward for clubs.

So, they chose to create a club with a difference.

Called Day Fever (as a take on the Bee Gees’ classic Night Fever), the club stays open all day long, as opposed to all night long.

“It’s a nightclub in the afternoon for people of a certain age,” 52-year-old Johnny told BBC News.

“I love meeting mates, having a few drinks, having a dance but also like getting a cheeky curry afterwards, not queuing hours for a taxi and being home early enough for Match of the Day – and then it also doesn’t ruin your Sunday either.

“For me now, it’s all about going out on a bit of an all-dayer – and I thought there’s a real market for people with a similar vibe.”

Targeted at an audience of over 30s, the club’s doors open at 2pm, with final entry at 4pm.

Attendees are encouraged to don their best clothes, as if they would if attending a nighttime nightclub.

“It started in a classic way where everybody stood round the edge of the dance floor,”  Vicky said of their first event, which took place in Sheffield City Hall last month.

“But me and mum were the first two up dancing and it didn’t take long before everybody followed – and it was completely packed.”

More daytime boogies have been confirmed to be taking place across the country, including in London, Nottingham and Wales.

“We’d love to see it in different cities so everyone has access and we’re getting loads of messages on our social media asking us to bring it to them,” Vicky added.

“And having it on your doorstep, close to your home, is the whole point so you don’t have to make late-night trips on the train, we want to make sure it’s accessible to everybody.

“We’ve got to be really fair about ticket prices because we appreciate the world in which we live in and people want to be able to come and have a great time so we’ve got to make it affordable to everybody.”

