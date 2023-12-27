Netflix has quietly added 25 huge movies to its library

There’s plenty to enjoy during these long winter nights.

For a list of the films recently added to Netflix in Ireland and the UK that you can watch right now, scroll below:

The Accountant

Ben Affleck headlines this 2016 thriller which is set to get a sequel.

American Underdog

One of the best sports movies of recent years.

The Archies

A reimagining of the classic Archie Comics, which transposes the central gang to 1960’s India.

Bad Boys For Life

“All our life we’ve been bad boys. It’s time to be good men.”

Black and Blue

A rookie police officer (Naomie Harris) who goes on the run after she witnesses her colleagues commit a murder in this 2019 thriller.

Boyz n the Hood

The iconic ’90s crime drama starring Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ice Cube.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

The long awaited follow-up to the beloved animated children’s movie.

Divergent

The first entry in the YA sci-fi franchise.

Get Out

Writer-director Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning modern horror classic.

Gone Baby Gone

Ben Affleck made his directorial debut with this stellar crime thriller based on the novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane (Mystic River, The Drop).

Good Will Hunting

The Oscar-winning drama written and directed by Ben Affleck (yet again) and Matt Damon.

The Grudge

The 2020 American reboot of the cult horror franchise.

Leave the World Behind

Ethan Hawke, Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali are among the stars of this very tense apocalyptic thriller.

Maestro

Bradley Cooper plays legendary composer Leonard Bernstein in this Oscar hopeful.

The Many Saints of Newark

The Sopranos’ prequel movie featuring James Gandolfini’s real-life son Michael as young Tony Soprano.

Nativity!

The British festive favourite starring Martin Freeman.

Queenpins

A pair of housewives (Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Kristen Bell) create a $40 million coupon scam in this comedy.

Pretty Woman

Julia Roberts stars again, this time in one of her most famous films.

Pulp Fiction

The Quentin Tarantino classic.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

This new space opera epic from 300 and Man of Steel director Zack Snyder is Netflix’s biggest blockbuster of 2023.

The Rush Hour trilogy

The three action comedies starring Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan.

Shaolin Soccer

This incredibly fun Hong Kong sports comedy sees a former Shaolin monk reunite his five brothers, years after their master’s death, to apply their superhuman martial arts skills to play football.

U-571

Matthew McConaughey stars in this submarine-set thriller.