News

26th Sep 2025

‘NATO and EU have declared war on Russia’, Kremlin foreign minister says

Joseph Loftus

“[They] have already declared, a real war on my country.”

One of Moscow’s most powerful politicians have said that Nato and the European Union have declared war on Russia.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made the comment at a G20 meeting yesterday afternoon, adding that if the UN charter is not followed ‘regional conflicts’ and ‘global instability’ will follow.

The charter Lavrov was referring to says that UN members must work to end ‘the scourge of war’.

Russia have been repeatedly accused of ignoring this charter.

He said: “A clear example is the crisis in Ukraine, provoked by the collective West, through whose hands Nato and the EU want to declare, have already declared, a real war on my country and are directly participating in it.”

This news comes after Donald Trump appears to have changed his stance on the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

Speaking earlier this week, Trump said that ‘Ukraine can win’.

The U-turn came after Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York.

Trump said: I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form. I wish both Countries well.”

