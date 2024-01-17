Mystery green goblin on Emmy’s red carpet reveals identity after freaking out internet

The Emmys green goblin has caused quite a stir

The Emmy Awards happened earlier this week, but one person in particular stole the show.

The green goblin who graced the red carpet took the internet by storm, but their identity has remained a mystery since their appearance.

Until now, that is.

Turns out, the green goblin was in fact Princess Poppy of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame.

RuPaul’s Drag Race won its fifth award for Outstanding Reality Competition Programme at this year’s awards, and the cast were out in force at the ceremony.

“I wanted to do the exact opposite of what is expected of you when you go to an event like this. I wanted to take decorum and turn it on its head,” she told Entertainment Weekly about her look.

“Mainly I wanted to be a troll-slash-hag. I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me – in the worst way possible,” she added.

And well, Poppy certainly achieved her aim.

Everyone on the internet was talking about her incredible look.

One person wrote: “Princess Poppy dressing up as a green goblin at the Emmys is the best thing that happened so far this year.”

A second put: “People won’t remember which seasons of drag race won an Emmy. People will remember green goblin Poppy. THAT Is drag.”

Another joked: “Can’t believe the green goblin is at the Emmys and Spider-Man is nowhere to be seen, maybe he is a menace.”