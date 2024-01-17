Search icon

News

17th Jan 2024

Mystery green goblin on Emmy’s red carpet reveals identity after freaking out internet

Nina McLaughlin

The Emmys green goblin has caused quite a stir

The Emmy Awards happened earlier this week, but one person in particular stole the show.

The green goblin who graced the red carpet took the internet by storm, but their identity has remained a mystery since their appearance.

Until now, that is.

Turns out, the green goblin was in fact Princess Poppy of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame.

RuPaul’s Drag Race won its fifth award for Outstanding Reality Competition Programme at this year’s awards, and the cast were out in force at the ceremony.

“I wanted to do the exact opposite of what is expected of you when you go to an event like this. I wanted to take decorum and turn it on its head,” she told Entertainment Weekly about her look.

“Mainly I wanted to be a troll-slash-hag. I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me – in the worst way possible,” she added.

And well, Poppy certainly achieved her aim.

Everyone on the internet was talking about her incredible look.

One person wrote: “Princess Poppy dressing up as a green goblin at the Emmys is the best thing that happened so far this year.”

A second put: “People won’t remember which seasons of drag race won an Emmy. People will remember green goblin Poppy. THAT Is drag.”

Another joked: “Can’t believe the green goblin is at the Emmys and Spider-Man is nowhere to be seen, maybe he is a menace.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Ben Stiller refuses to apologise for his most controversial movie and says he’s proud of it

Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller refuses to apologise for his most controversial movie and says he’s proud of it

By Callum Boyle

Expert issues warning over when it’s too cold to walk your dog

Expert issues warning over when it’s too cold to walk your dog

By Nina McLaughlin

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Police break up 50-person gathering at community centre in lockdown breach

Police break up 50-person gathering at community centre in lockdown breach

By JOE

Major cities across UK cancel bonfire nights due to cost-cutting measures

Austerity

Major cities across UK cancel bonfire nights due to cost-cutting measures

By Jack Peat

Gerard Pique and Shakira are reportedly being blackmailed over a sex tape

Barcelona

Gerard Pique and Shakira are reportedly being blackmailed over a sex tape

By Darragh Murphy

Senior Tory David Davis tells Boris Johnson ‘in the name of God, go’ in fiery PMQs showdown

Conservative

Senior Tory David Davis tells Boris Johnson ‘in the name of God, go’ in fiery PMQs showdown

By Ava Evans

Sarah Storey becomes Great Britain’s joint most successful Paralympian with 16th gold

Olympics

Sarah Storey becomes Great Britain’s joint most successful Paralympian with 16th gold

By Kieran Galpin

Boris Johnson under investigation from Electoral Commission for Downing Street flat refurb

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson under investigation from Electoral Commission for Downing Street flat refurb

By Charlie Herbert

Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals ‘biggest worry’ as he awaits punishment for x-rated rant

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals ‘biggest worry’ as he awaits punishment for x-rated rant

By Callum Boyle

Heiress looking for 50 strangers to help her give away £20 million inheritance

Finance

Heiress looking for 50 strangers to help her give away £20 million inheritance

By Nina McLaughlin

Gary Lineker laughs off ludicrous Man United transfer rumour

Football

Gary Lineker laughs off ludicrous Man United transfer rumour

By Callum Boyle

PlayStation 5 owners urged to immediately change settings to get the best possible experience

PlayStation 5 owners urged to immediately change settings to get the best possible experience

By Stephen Porzio

Primary school children taught sign language as part of curriculum

primary school

Primary school children taught sign language as part of curriculum

By Charlie Herbert

Tesla drivers stranded as charging stations stop working in freezing weather

Cars

Tesla drivers stranded as charging stations stop working in freezing weather

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Nintendo’s first smartphone app is out this week

Gaming

Nintendo’s first smartphone app is out this week

By Carl Anka

Mysterious explosion caused by kids lights up the night sky in Southampton

Accident

Mysterious explosion caused by kids lights up the night sky in Southampton

By Danny Jones

Here are the ten most expensive streets to live on in Britain

News

Here are the ten most expensive streets to live on in Britain

By Paul Moore

Watch James Corden lose miserably to Usain Bolt in a 100m sprint

James Corden

Watch James Corden lose miserably to Usain Bolt in a 100m sprint

By Matt Tate

BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine is 100% effective on kids aged 12-15

BioNTech

BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine is 100% effective on kids aged 12-15

By Charlie Herbert

A map of the world by a country’s favourite beer brand

Beer

A map of the world by a country’s favourite beer brand

By JOE

Load more stories