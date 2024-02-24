Search icon

News

24th Feb 2024

Mum left baby alone in playpen for 10 days so she could go on holiday

Warning: article contains distressing details

Charlie Herbert

Mum left baby alone in playpen for 10 days so she could go on holiday

A mum has pleaded guilty to murder after she left her toddler alone for 10 days whilst she went on holiday.

Kristel Candelario, 32, left her 16-month-old daughter Jailyn in a playpen at their Cleveland home on June 6, 2023 so she could go on holiday to Detroit and Puerto Rico.

When she returned a week and a half later, on June 16, she found her daughter unresponsive and called 999, NBC News reports.

Emergency services found the toddler in the playpen “extremely dehydrated.” Jailyn died shortly after they arrived, with a post mortem concluding the 16-month-old had died from starvation and severe dehydration.

On Thursday (February 22), Candelario pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and child endangerment.

She will be sentenced on March 18 and could spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said: “This case is one of those truly unimaginable cases that will stick with me for many years to come.

“As prosecutors, it is our job to represent the victims and today we spoke on behalf of 16-month-old Jailyn – who is no longer with us – due to the selfish decisions her mother made. This conviction today is the first step towards justice for Jailyn.”

Prosecutors said that the child had been found in the playpen “on a liner soiled with urine and faeces with soiled blankets.”

Speaking on Thursday, one of the lawyers for Candelario, Patrick Milligan, said: “This was a real emotional day for our client.

“She has taken responsibility for what she did, and she is remorseful. There will be mitigating issues that come up at sentencing that we will address. Hopefully, people will realise that she is not the monster that some see her as.”

Milligan said his client had mental health problems, but didn’t elaborate.

Related links:

Parenting YouTuber given maximum prison sentence for child abuse

Topics:

Ohio,sensitive,us news

RELATED ARTICLES

Chilling documentary investigates ‘world’s tallest waterslide’ that decapitated child

Documentary

Chilling documentary investigates ‘world’s tallest waterslide’ that decapitated child

By Charlie Herbert

Boy, 8, dies after ‘swallowing ten magnets’ in dangerous TikTok trend

sensitive

Boy, 8, dies after ‘swallowing ten magnets’ in dangerous TikTok trend

By Charlie Herbert

Newborn baby found in shopping bag on east London street

London

Newborn baby found in shopping bag on east London street

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Space Engine software finally reveals how warm it is inside Uranus

Astrology

Space Engine software finally reveals how warm it is inside Uranus

By Ryan Price

Graham Norton announces shock departure from weekend radio show 

BBC

Graham Norton announces shock departure from weekend radio show 

By Ryan Price

Netflix’s ‘terrifying’ new true crime doc produced by Louis Theroux rockets to number one

Netflix’s ‘terrifying’ new true crime doc produced by Louis Theroux rockets to number one

By Stephen Porzio

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells stripped of CBE

Breaking News

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells stripped of CBE

By Ryan Price

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

By Nina McLaughlin

Grange Hill actor Stuart Organ dies aged 72

Grange Hill actor Stuart Organ dies aged 72

By Joseph Loftus

Space Engine software finally reveals how warm it is inside Uranus

Astrology

Space Engine software finally reveals how warm it is inside Uranus

By Ryan Price

Graham Norton announces shock departure from weekend radio show 

BBC

Graham Norton announces shock departure from weekend radio show 

By Ryan Price

Airfryer expert reveals how to get perfect chips every time

air fryer

Airfryer expert reveals how to get perfect chips every time

By Ryan Price

Pro golfer says amateur who ‘mansplained’ how to swing to her was ‘right in what he said’

Golf

Pro golfer says amateur who ‘mansplained’ how to swing to her was ‘right in what he said’

By Charlie Herbert

Harry Potter series release date finally confirmed

Daniel Radcliffe

Harry Potter series release date finally confirmed

By Ryan Price

Museum looking for Taylor Swift superfan to work as advisor

celebrity

Museum looking for Taylor Swift superfan to work as advisor

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Dad grounds daughter for a week for starting her period too early

Comment

Dad grounds daughter for a week for starting her period too early

By Ryan Price

Real Madrid ask to move final game of the season because of Taylor Swift

Football

Real Madrid ask to move final game of the season because of Taylor Swift

By Callum Boyle

Optical illusion leaves people divided over which number it actually shows

numbers

Optical illusion leaves people divided over which number it actually shows

By JOE

Netflix’s ‘terrifying’ new true crime doc produced by Louis Theroux rockets to number one

Netflix’s ‘terrifying’ new true crime doc produced by Louis Theroux rockets to number one

By Stephen Porzio

Ex-Everton player facing life in prison after TV confession

Everton

Ex-Everton player facing life in prison after TV confession

By Callum Boyle

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells stripped of CBE

Breaking News

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells stripped of CBE

By Ryan Price

Load more stories