Mother in tears after stranger pays for her food shop

‘It does not mean that I am a bad mum’

A mum-of-three has been left in tears due to the kindness of a stranger who paid for her shopping.

Beth, who’s from Manchester, shared a video of herself to TikTok in tears, as she spoke about being unable to afford the weekly shop for her family of four.

The young mum revealed that she was out shopping and approached the checkout but when the total came to £41.65 she realised she didn’t have enough money.

Beth was contemplating which items she would put back on the shelf when a stranger emerged out of absolutely nowhere and offered to pay.

Talking on TikTok, Beth explained that the good Samaritan came forward and paid for her shopping before saying that just because she’s struggling doesn’t mean she’s a bad parent.

In the video, which now has over 200,000 views, Beth explains: “I got to the till and I didn’t even have enough. People were staring at me.”

After paying for her shopping, the woman asked Beth for a conversation outside.

Beth was terrified, expecting the woman to shout at her or tell her off, but instead the woman gave Beth some encouraging words.

Beth said: “She gave me a massive hug and said that she had been in the same position before.

“She reminded me that just because I am struggling at the moment does not mean that I am a bad mum.”

The woman then even gave Beth some money to help her out through the rest of the week.

Faith in humanity has well and truly been restored.

