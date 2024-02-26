Search icon

News

26th Feb 2024

More women may be psychopaths than previously thought, expert says

Nina McLaughlin

New research suggests there might be more female psychopaths about

An expert has warned that more women may be psychopaths than previously expected.

Anglia Ruskin University’s Dr Clive Boddy argues that the assessment as to whether someone is a psychopath is skewed towards male qualities, whereas female psychopaths are more subtle.

“Psychopaths are after money, power and control,” Dr Boddy told The Guardian.

“The behaviour of female psychopaths seems to be subtle enough and less obvious than male psychopaths and therefore they’re not recognised as much,” he added.

“A small but mounting body of evidence describes female psychopaths as prone to expressing violence verbally rather than physically, with the violence being of a relational and emotional nature, more subtle and less obvious than that expressed by male psychopaths.”

One problem in particular is with the Levenson self-report psychopathy scale (LSRP).

LSRP focuses initially on how detached, selfish, uncaring and manipulative a person is, with the second part of the test looking at antisocial behaviour and violent tendencies.

“The secondary element, and the measures for it, were largely based on studies of criminals who were in jail at the time and psychopathic – so the feeling is, among researchers these days, that those measures are just not suited to identifying female psychopathy.”

Estimates consider there to be a 10:1 ratio of male to female psychopaths, but Boddy’s research, which uses only the intial part of LSRP, claims it is much closer.

“It’s almost one to one,” he says.

“Estimates [using the first part of the LSRP suggest] there are about 23% of men who, although they’re not categorically psychopathic, have enough of the traits to be problematic for society,” Boddy explained.

However, his research discovered that many of the same traits are present in women too.

“Around 12% to 13% of females have enough of those traits to be potentially problematic,” he said, talking of his survey of women white-collar workers.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Cristiano Ronaldo suspended and fined by Saudi FA for x-rated response to fans shouting Messi at him

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo suspended and fined by Saudi FA for x-rated response to fans shouting Messi at him

By Callum Boyle

School summer holidays should be reduced to four weeks, report says

School summer holidays should be reduced to four weeks, report says

By Nina McLaughlin

F1 legend tipped to come out of retirement and replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Ferrari

F1 legend tipped to come out of retirement and replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

Amy Schumer reveals shock diagnosis after people mocked her ‘puffy’ face

Amy Schumer reveals shock diagnosis after people mocked her ‘puffy’ face

By JOE

‘I was banned from seeing my friends because I was queer – I feel like I can exist in Brighton’

Brighton

‘I was banned from seeing my friends because I was queer – I feel like I can exist in Brighton’

By Charlie Herbert

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

Australia

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

By JOE

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

History

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

By Nina McLaughlin

David Raya training XL bully to guard property

David Raya training XL bully to guard property

By Callum Boyle

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

Amy Schumer reveals shock diagnosis after people mocked her ‘puffy’ face

Amy Schumer reveals shock diagnosis after people mocked her ‘puffy’ face

By JOE

‘I was banned from seeing my friends because I was queer – I feel like I can exist in Brighton’

Brighton

‘I was banned from seeing my friends because I was queer – I feel like I can exist in Brighton’

By Charlie Herbert

Jurgen Klopp to ‘speak with the medical department’ after Darwin Nunez’s wild celebrations

Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp to ‘speak with the medical department’ after Darwin Nunez’s wild celebrations

By Callum Boyle

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

Australia

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

By JOE

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Millie Bobby Brown says Henry Cavill set ‘strict’ boundaries in their friendship

Charlie Heaton

Millie Bobby Brown says Henry Cavill set ‘strict’ boundaries in their friendship

By JOE

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

History

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

By Nina McLaughlin

David Raya training XL bully to guard property

David Raya training XL bully to guard property

By Callum Boyle

How the Premier League table looks following Everton’s new points deduction

Everton

How the Premier League table looks following Everton’s new points deduction

By Charlie Herbert

Mum leaves savage note in daughter’s packed lunch for teacher who told her how to eat

Mum leaves savage note in daughter’s packed lunch for teacher who told her how to eat

By Nina McLaughlin

Everton points deduction reduced following appeal

Everton

Everton points deduction reduced following appeal

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories