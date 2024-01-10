Search icon

10th Jan 2024

Miller and Carter explain why you’re served half a lettuce with your steak

Joseph Loftus

There’s more to it than meats the eye

Miller and Carter is arguably the most popular steak chain in the United Kingdom.

Known for religiously dishing out some gloriously sizzling steaks with their signature “steak experience” ensured with every plate.

Many people, however, have noted that part of this so-called experience includes a mammoth chunk of lettuce.

If you’ve been to Miller and Carter you’ll know that just before your steak is brought out, a large cut of the salad leaf is served at the table.

Sure you can slap on a bit of Vinaigrette or a handful of croutons but why is it served at all? Well, there’s a very specific reason and you might not be ready to hear this.

Taking to social media recently, a Miller and Carter restaurant in Coventry explained: A refreshing appetiser which perfectly compliments the flavours of our steak.

“The wedge provides a cold crisp texture to accompany our steak. Iceberg lettuce also helps our digestive system break down heavy proteins and carbohydrates.”

Not only is it nutritious and beneficial, but many people responded to the post claiming that the lettuce is one of their favourite parts of eating at Miller and Carter.

One person wrote: “Always polished off before my steak arrives… yummy.”

Another said: “So there is a specific reason for the wedge! This is making me want to go back even more so!”

Did you know this?

