Search icon

News

06th Jan 2024

Michael Bolton reveals he was diagnosed with brain cancer

Joseph Loftus

He required emergency surgery

Legendary singer, Michael Bolton, has revealed that he was diagnosed with brain cancer last year.

The Go The Distance singer, who is now 70, underwent immediate surgery shortly before Christmas.

He confessed on Facebook: “I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges.

“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery.

“Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

The post continued: “For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring. It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.

“I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can. Much love always, MB.”

The news comes just months after some fans began wondering if Bolton was ill after footage of him at a concert emerged with many claiming he looked like he was in pain.

Let’s hope he makes a full recovery.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

By Simon Kelly

Netflix viewers all have the same question after finishing Fool Me Once

Netflix viewers all have the same question after finishing Fool Me Once

By Joseph Loftus

Petition to strip ex-Post Office boss of CBE reaches over 700,000 signatures after ITV drama

Petition to strip ex-Post Office boss of CBE reaches over 700,000 signatures after ITV drama

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

‘Thousands’ of Americans voted for Harambe and now people are freaking out

America

‘Thousands’ of Americans voted for Harambe and now people are freaking out

By Mike Wright

Video: Jon Stewart’s take on the FIFA scandal is absolutely brilliant

FIFA

Video: Jon Stewart’s take on the FIFA scandal is absolutely brilliant

By Ben Kenyon

Jonnie Irwin hasn’t told his children it could be his last Christmas

Cancer

Jonnie Irwin hasn’t told his children it could be his last Christmas

By Charlie Herbert

Doctor reveals potential unwanted side effects of ‘No Nut November’

doctor

Doctor reveals potential unwanted side effects of ‘No Nut November’

By Kieran Galpin

Singer Pete Burns has died at the age of 57

Music

Singer Pete Burns has died at the age of 57

By Conor Heneghan

Jacob Rees Mogg’s World In Motion rap is absolutely nightmarish

England (football)

Jacob Rees Mogg’s World In Motion rap is absolutely nightmarish

By Charlie Herbert

Katie Price cancels £80 event just hours before it was due to start

Katie Price cancels £80 event just hours before it was due to start

By Joseph Loftus

Wife of actor Christian Oliver issues statement after he’s killed in plane crash with daughters

Wife of actor Christian Oliver issues statement after he’s killed in plane crash with daughters

By Kat O'Connor

Post Office under criminal investigation for potential fraud over Horizon scandal

Post Office under criminal investigation for potential fraud over Horizon scandal

By Joseph Loftus

Eerie final Instagram post by Christian Oliver before horror crash

Eerie final Instagram post by Christian Oliver before horror crash

By Joseph Loftus

Hollywood actor Christian Oliver and two daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

Hollywood actor Christian Oliver and two daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix true crime doc that left USA viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ is finally coming to UK this weekend

Netflix true crime doc that left USA viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ is finally coming to UK this weekend

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Prince Harry opens up about losing his virginity to an older woman behind pub

autobiography

Prince Harry opens up about losing his virginity to an older woman behind pub

By Jack Peat

Raphael Varane admits it was tough to say no to Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United

Jose Mourinho

Raphael Varane admits it was tough to say no to Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United

By Ben Kiely

Jose Mourinho harshly criticises Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial following Brighton loss

Anthony Marital

Jose Mourinho harshly criticises Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial following Brighton loss

By Jack O'Toole

Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot as her two dogs are stolen

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot as her two dogs are stolen

By Cassie Stokes

The hardest Lionel Messi quiz you will ever take

Argentina

The hardest Lionel Messi quiz you will ever take

By Simon Lloyd

As NHS workers walk out, these Danny Dyer words remain more poignant than ever

Danny Dyer

As NHS workers walk out, these Danny Dyer words remain more poignant than ever

By Jack Peat

Load more stories