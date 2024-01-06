Michael Bolton reveals he was diagnosed with brain cancer

He required emergency surgery

Legendary singer, Michael Bolton, has revealed that he was diagnosed with brain cancer last year.

The Go The Distance singer, who is now 70, underwent immediate surgery shortly before Christmas.

He confessed on Facebook: “I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges.

“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery.

“Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

The post continued: “For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring. It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.

“I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can. Much love always, MB.”

The news comes just months after some fans began wondering if Bolton was ill after footage of him at a concert emerged with many claiming he looked like he was in pain.

Let’s hope he makes a full recovery.