Search icon

News

18th Dec 2023

Met Office warns of transport disruption in UK as Christmas approaches

Nina McLaughlin

Anyone travelling for the Christmas period needs to be aware

The Met Office has issued weather warnings in the run-up to Christmas, with gusts of up to 80mph to be expected.

The forecaster has warned of travel disruption as a result of the severe conditions expected to hit.

A yellow warning has been issued for all of Scotland and Northern Ireland and the north of Wales. The northwest and northeast of England, the Midlands and part of East Anglia are also covered.

The weather caution begins in the early hours of Thursday morning and will last for 24 hours.

Those in the affected areas have been told to expect a “small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur”.

“Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, strong west to northwesterly winds are likely to develop across a large swathe of the country,” the forecaster said.

“Quite widely winds are expected to peak with gusts reaching 50-60 mph, however in some locations, such as exposed coastlines, plus over and to the east of high ground there is a chance that gusts of 70-80 mph may be seen in some populated places.”

The Met Office added that there is a “small chance that some roads and bridges could close,” which sounds nightmarish for the thousands of people expected to be making trips to get away for Christmas.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Jehovah’s Witness reveals that her parents were siblings

Former Jehovah’s Witness reveals that her parents were siblings

By JOE

Viewers are already demanding a second season of new hit Netflix show

Viewers are already demanding a second season of new hit Netflix show

By Simon Kelly

‘People think I’m one of my boyfriend’s kids but it doesn’t bother me’

‘People think I’m one of my boyfriend’s kids but it doesn’t bother me’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Brits react to ‘ridiculous’ Stonehenge Jubilee display that divided the internet

Jubilee

Brits react to ‘ridiculous’ Stonehenge Jubilee display that divided the internet

By Kieran Galpin

Why a fascist group aimed at young males ran a “Miss Hitler 2016” competition

Fascism

Why a fascist group aimed at young males ran a “Miss Hitler 2016” competition

By Richard Beech

Ukraine honours pensioner with medal after claiming he shot down a Russian warplane

Russia

Ukraine honours pensioner with medal after claiming he shot down a Russian warplane

By Stephen Porzio

Hackers plan to reveal the identities of thousands of KKK members

America

Hackers plan to reveal the identities of thousands of KKK members

By JOE

Boris Johnson warns third wave of COVID-19 will hit UK

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson warns third wave of COVID-19 will hit UK

By Reuben Pinder

Wimbledon to drop Mrs and Miss on women’s honours board to match men’s titles

Ash Barty

Wimbledon to drop Mrs and Miss on women’s honours board to match men’s titles

By Charlie Herbert

Marc Cucurella falls asleep during Chelsea game

Chelsea

Marc Cucurella falls asleep during Chelsea game

By Callum Boyle

Strictly Come Dancing judge will reportedly be replaced in 2024

Strictly Come Dancing judge will reportedly be replaced in 2024

By Kat O'Connor

Nicolas Jackson issues four-word response to critics

Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson issues four-word response to critics

By Callum Boyle

Mum puts kids to bed in next day’s clothes and says it ‘works wonders’

Family

Mum puts kids to bed in next day’s clothes and says it ‘works wonders’

By Charlie Herbert

Fans confused as Real Madrid banned from drawing PSV in Champions League despite not being from same group

Champions League

Fans confused as Real Madrid banned from drawing PSV in Champions League despite not being from same group

By Callum Boyle

Thousands of XL Bully dogs given exemption from upcoming ban

Dogs

Thousands of XL Bully dogs given exemption from upcoming ban

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

A Scottish fish and chip shop has been named one of the best food experiences in the world

Chips

A Scottish fish and chip shop has been named one of the best food experiences in the world

By Wil Jones

Hexham stabbing: Boy charged with murder of 15-year-old Holly Newton

Crime

Hexham stabbing: Boy charged with murder of 15-year-old Holly Newton

By Charlie Herbert

21 really fucking manly products that let everyone know you’re a man

Masculinity

21 really fucking manly products that let everyone know you’re a man

By Rich Cooper

Manchester United supporters in no doubt about who should get their vacant No. 10 shirt

Manchester United

Manchester United supporters in no doubt about who should get their vacant No. 10 shirt

By Darragh Murphy

Fashion expert rates classic and horrible football kits

Fashion

Fashion expert rates classic and horrible football kits

By Rich Cooper

Celtic fans were left in hysterics at Scott Brown’s post-Old Firm interview

Celtic

Celtic fans were left in hysterics at Scott Brown’s post-Old Firm interview

By Wayne Farry

Load more stories