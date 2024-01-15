McDonald’s reveals return of ‘all-star’ breakfast menu item

An all-time favourite is making its return

The Breakfast Wrap is coming back to McDonald’s.

It was originally axed back in 2020, much to fans’ dismay.

However, it is finally making a comeback, the company confirmed to The Sun, albeit with a slight tweak.

Originally, the Breakfast Wrap came with a folded egg inside, but this time it will feature two regular free-range round eggs inside.

Everything else about the recipe remains the same, though, as the bacon, sausage patty, cheese slice and potato rosti remain.

Fans had petitioned for the return of the beloved item, and it seems their prayers have finally been answered.

“I will remember where I was and what I was doing when I received this news,” one person joked after hearing it was making a comeback.

A second said: “Just found out McDonald’s is bringing back their breakfast wrap…what a great Monday.”

While a third put: “I’m actually in tears.”

The fast food outlet have said the beloved item will make its return next month on Wednesday 7 February.

Everyone say thank you McDonald’s for making this Blue Monday a little cheerier.