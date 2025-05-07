McDonald’s fan-favourite burger has returned after menu shakeup

Ohhh how we’ve missed you!

The king of fast food, McDonald’s, has returned the Steakhouse Stack to its rightful place: on the menu.

News of the beloved burger’s homecoming was first broke last month, while the franchise’s UK branches welcomed back several others edibles from Wednesday, May 7 too.

This included Frozen Cherry Lemonade, the Biscoff McFlurry, Biscoff Frappe, and the McSpicy X Frank’s RedHot burger.

Incase you’ve never wrapped your chops around one of these Steakhouse wonders, they consist of two beef patties topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onion rings, and crispy onions.

The logo of the fast food restaurant McDonald’s is displayed outside a branch on February 27, 2025 in Taunton, England. (Anna Barclay/Getty Images)

Maccies customers were overjoyed by the burger last time it was available across Great Britain.

“Just tried the @McDonaldsUK Steakhouse Stack what a great burger nice to have something new to try every now and then!” read one of the many social media reactions.

“Had a steakhouse stack from McDonald’s the other day. It has #revolutionised my life” and “The Steakhouse Stack is probably my new favourite McDonald’s burger,” wrote two more food lovers.

Meanwhile, the iconic chain’s ever-revolving menu had to make room for these five returnees on Monday, May 5, getting rid of the movie tie-in Minecraft Meal; the Mars McFlurry, Philly Cheese Stack, McCrispy BBQ Smokehouse, and Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie in the process.

Back in March, it was revealed that Maccies wanted to revive its plastic toys for Happy Meals – this time with more “durable materials” that won’t affect the environment.

Ben Fox, chief marketing officer for McDonald’s UK & Ireland, told Metro: “Our iconic Happy Meal has been creating fun family moments for decades and that familiar feeling of excitement when kids open the box to discover which book or toy it contains. The new approach we’re testing means that we can keep delivering that great experience through a range of toys made with different recyclable materials that children can enjoy playing with for longer.”