23rd Apr 2025

McDonald’s confirm they’re bringing back ‘best ever burger’ in huge shake up

Sean Crosbie

Fans will be delighted with the return of this item.

McDonald’s has confirmed the return of their “best ever burger” as they launch a huge shake-up of their menu.

There have been constant announcements of fan favourite snacks and treats returning to the menu, and from May 7, fans will see even more delights hit UK branches.

Among the items making a comeback is Frozen Cherry Lemonade, and for £2.99, Maccies lovers can enjoy an ice-cold refreshment in what will hopefully be sunny weather.

The Biscoff McFlurry is returning after almost a year out of action. It’ll cost you £2.99 or £1.69 for a mini. For £3.09 you will also be able to get yourself a Biscoff Frappe.

For those who don’t have much of a sweet tooth, the McSpicy X Frank’s RedHot burger is making a return.

It consists of a chicken breast in a hot and spicy coating with lettuce, cheese, jalapeños, onions and a large amount of Frank’s RedHot Mayo.

However, the big news of all of the items returning on May 7 is the Steakhouse Stack.

The fan favourite will set you back £5.99.

It is made up of two beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, red onion rings and crispy onions.

Fans were gushing over it the last time it was available, with one person writing on X: “Had a Steakhouse Stack from McDonald’s the other day. It has revolutionised my life.”

