17th Oct 2025

Man who ‘died for four hours and went to hell’ says what he saw was worse than ‘devils and flames’

Joseph Loftus

Absolutely terrifying.

An atheist who ‘died’ for four hours when he was just 22 says that what he saw after ‘death’ was the realm of Satan.

Bryan W. Melvin, who is now 67, told the Daily Mail that he saw Adolf Hitler being punished in flames and said that he felt he would be punished in hell forever for his ‘earthly sins’.

Bryan was working at a construction site when he drank polluted water by mistake.

After contracting cholera, he was rushed to hospital, before being released and getting sick again. It was then that he ‘died’.

He says that he then emerged from his physical body before ‘floating above it’ and leaving through the ceiling.

He said: “I took my last breath, I’m floating above my body, then went through the ceiling. I was more alive than I am now.

“Going through this dark void. Heading towards the light. And I was hearing this beautiful music. The singing was in a different language but I understood every word.”

He says that he was then presented with snippets of his life before he was faced with judgement.

He said: “I was facing judgment and I couldn’t get out. I was lifted up next, and the wall of this place of darkness opened up like a scroll.

“I went through it and I found myself in a hideous tunnel. It was like being inside a tornado. It was hot, vile, smelled awful. And I could hear laughter, slurping noises, screams, shrieks.”

Bryan then concluded that he wasn’t ‘going to a good place’.

He said he encountered a house on a hill where people came out to greet him.

He said: “I found myself surrounded by hideous-looking creatures. There were lizard-looking things, there were all kinds of foul-looking beings. This entity walked over to what looked like the horizon and he ripped it open like a veil, and I remember this plainly. 

“The heat came in and hit me, and he stood up and motioned for me to come out of this place. So I stepped out of it and I realised I was in a cube, a square cube, a cell. People were inside the cells and they were receiving just recompense.”

He added “the demons were taunting people that were trapped inside these cubes. They would enact things they did in their life.

“Adolf Hitler, he was in a cell full of fire, burning. He was the one burning in the ovens.”

Then Bryan says he came out of it. He says that he suddenly felt somebody behind him who he identified as Jesus. He says that Jesus carried him out of there and he cried like he had never cried before.

Bryan says he then woke up in hospital in excruciating pain but alive.

And that’s when he converted to Christianity.

