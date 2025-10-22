Search icon

News

22nd Oct 2025

Man sent back to France under ‘one in, one out’ scheme returns to UK on small boat

Joseph Loftus

He says he is a victim of modern slavery.

A man who was sent to France as part of the ‘one in, one out’ scheme has returned to the UK on a small boat.

The Guardian reports that the man, who wanted to claim asylum in the UK, is now being held in a UK immigration detention centre and says that he is a victim of modern slavery at the hands of smugglers in France.

Speaking to The Guardian, the man said: “When we were returned to France we were taken to a shelter in Paris. I didn’t dare to go out because I was afraid for my life. The smugglers are very dangerous.

“They always carry weapons and knives. I fell into the trap of a human trafficking network in the forests of France before I crossed to the UK from France the first time.

“They took me like a worthless object, forced me to work, abused me, and threatened me with a gun and told me I would be killed if I made the slightest protest.

“Every day and every night I was filled with terror and stress. Every day I live in fear and anxiety, every loud noise, every shadow, every strange face scares me.

“When I reached UK the first time and Home Office asked what had happened to me I was crying and couldn’t speak about this because of shame.”

He added that if he felt ‘France was safe’ he ‘would never have returned to the UK’.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Man City fan found dead in Spain just hours before Champions League match

Football

Man City fan found dead in Spain just hours before Champions League match

By Sammi Minion

Staggering value of jewels stolen in stunning Louvre museum heist revealed

France

Staggering value of jewels stolen in stunning Louvre museum heist revealed

By Sammi Minion

Influencer Stacey Hatfield dies aged 30

sensitive

Influencer Stacey Hatfield dies aged 30

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

HMRC to begin taking money from bank accounts to close £47bn tax hole

HMRC

HMRC to begin taking money from bank accounts to close £47bn tax hole

By Harry Warner

Tommy Robinson becoming a Maccabi Tel Aviv fan forced club to change plans for Aston Villa match

Aston Villa

Tommy Robinson becoming a Maccabi Tel Aviv fan forced club to change plans for Aston Villa match

By Sammi Minion

Weather map shows where snow will fall in the UK this week

News

Weather map shows where snow will fall in the UK this week

By Harry Warner

One person dead and nine injured after tornado rips through Paris suburb

Europe

One person dead and nine injured after tornado rips through Paris suburb

By Harry Warner

Police van set on fire and one officer injured after ‘violent’ protest in Ireland

Dublin

Police van set on fire and one officer injured after ‘violent’ protest in Ireland

By Harry Warner

Nigel Farage torn apart in the Commons over Chagos Islands concerns

chagos islands

Nigel Farage torn apart in the Commons over Chagos Islands concerns

By Charlie Herbert

HMRC to begin taking money from bank accounts to close £47bn tax hole

HMRC

HMRC to begin taking money from bank accounts to close £47bn tax hole

By Harry Warner

Aldi Specialbuy is back by popular demand and promises to cut heat loss up to 86%

Affiliate

Aldi Specialbuy is back by popular demand and promises to cut heat loss up to 86%

By Jonny Yates

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool

Betting

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool

By SportsJOE

Tommy Robinson becoming a Maccabi Tel Aviv fan forced club to change plans for Aston Villa match

Aston Villa

Tommy Robinson becoming a Maccabi Tel Aviv fan forced club to change plans for Aston Villa match

By Sammi Minion

Weather map shows where snow will fall in the UK this week

News

Weather map shows where snow will fall in the UK this week

By Harry Warner

One person dead and nine injured after tornado rips through Paris suburb

Europe

One person dead and nine injured after tornado rips through Paris suburb

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Police van set on fire and one officer injured after ‘violent’ protest in Ireland

Dublin

Police van set on fire and one officer injured after ‘violent’ protest in Ireland

By Harry Warner

The Champions League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host Atletico

The Champions League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host Atletico

By JOE

Nigel Farage torn apart in the Commons over Chagos Islands concerns

chagos islands

Nigel Farage torn apart in the Commons over Chagos Islands concerns

By Charlie Herbert

Woman plays clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease

Health

Woman plays clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease

By Ava Keady

US general uses ChatGPT to make military decisions

Army

US general uses ChatGPT to make military decisions

By Sammi Minion

‘Passenger overboard’ on cruise ship carrying British tourists

Cruise

‘Passenger overboard’ on cruise ship carrying British tourists

By JOE

Load more stories