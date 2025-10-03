Search icon

03rd Oct 2025

Man confesses to killing both of his parents live on TV

Joseph Loftus

“I did my duty.”

A man has been arrested after confessing to murdering both of his parents on live TV.

Lorenz Kraus was being interviewed on WRGB after police discovered two bodies at his family’s home in Albany, New York. While asking Kraus about the bodies he rather quickly confessed that they were his parents and he had killed them back in 2017.

He told WRGV anchor Greg Floyd: “I buried them in their property.”

While Kraus attempted to avoid self-incriminating himself, when asked “You suffocated them? You suffocated your parents?” he replied “Yeah, basically.”

Kraus claimed that he killed his parents to be ‘merciful’ to them.

He spoke of how his mother had been injured while crossing a street, while his father was unable to drive after having surgery for cataracts. He explained that he felt they were ‘losing their independence’.

He said: “I did my duty to my parents. My concern for their misery was paramount.”

Kraus then explained that he used his hands to choke his father to death.

He said: “My father, after he died, my mother put her head on his chest, and after a few hours, I finished her.”

Police arrested Kraus immediately after he left the WRGB studio. He pleaded not guilty to two charges of murder as well as concealing a corpse.

He has been held without bail.

