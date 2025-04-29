Man arrested over Leeds crossbow attack has died

The suspect was identified as Owen Lawrence.

The man being investigated for a crossbow and firearm attack in Leeds has died.

The 38-year-old was detained following the incident on Saturday but has since died in hospital.

West Yorkshire Police said that they were called to Otley Road in Headingley after reports of a ‘serious incident involving a man with weapons’.

Two women, aged 19 and 31, were seriously injured in the incident.

The suspect, who has been identified as Owen Lawrence, was later found with a self-inflicted injury.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East continue to investigate the incident.

One of the victims was later discharged from hospital while the other underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries.

She is now recovering in hospital in a stable condition.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley said: “Officers will continue to conduct enquiries and we ask that if anyone has information that may assist, to pass this to police.

“We understand there are concerns around the incident, and questions about how and why this has happened. Our teams are committed to carrying out an in-depth investigation to provide answers to those affected.



“We continue to work closely with West Yorkshire Police to support the local community and thank residents for their support and understanding over the weekend.



“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this incident.”