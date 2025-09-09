Man arrested after Heathrow Airport incident that caused evacuation

Around 20 people reported injuries.

A man has been arrested following yesterday’s evacuation of terminal four at Heathrow Airport.

Yesterday afternoon, the terminal was evacuated after around 20 people reported injuries following what was described as a ‘potential hazardous materials incident’.

Specialist officers dispatched to the scene and conducted a thorough search of the area.

Sky News report that following the search, a canister of what is believed to be CS spray was located.

The Met Police said in a statement: “It is thought that this substance caused a reaction to those within the airport.”

A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm (CS spray) and of causing a public nuisance.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism.

The man remains in police custody.