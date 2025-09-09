Search icon

News

09th Sep 2025

Man arrested after Heathrow Airport incident that caused evacuation

Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump sends chilling warning to Putin after repeated attacks on Ukraine

Around 20 people reported injuries.

A man has been arrested following yesterday’s evacuation of terminal four at Heathrow Airport.

Yesterday afternoon, the terminal was evacuated after around 20 people reported injuries following what was described as a ‘potential hazardous materials incident’.

Specialist officers dispatched to the scene and conducted a thorough search of the area.

Sky News report that following the search, a canister of what is believed to be CS spray was located.

The Met Police said in a statement: “It is thought that this substance caused a reaction to those within the airport.”

A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm (CS spray) and of causing a public nuisance.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism.

The man remains in police custody.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Keir Starmer releases statement after Israel launch strike into Qatar

Israel

Keir Starmer releases statement after Israel launch strike into Qatar

By Harry Warner

Russia’s ‘doomsday radio’ sends chilling first message in months as global tensions rise

nuclear war

Russia’s ‘doomsday radio’ sends chilling first message in months as global tensions rise

By Ava Keady

Brits face mandatory fingerprint registration at EU security checks

UK

Brits face mandatory fingerprint registration at EU security checks

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Qatar condemns Israeli strikes as ‘blatant violation’ of international laws

Israel

Qatar condemns Israeli strikes as ‘blatant violation’ of international laws

By Harry Warner

Shoppers rave about ‘bargain’ Dryrobe dupe that has huge 31% discount

Affiliate

Shoppers rave about ‘bargain’ Dryrobe dupe that has huge 31% discount

By Jonny Yates

Israel launches strike into Qatar

Israel

Israel launches strike into Qatar

By Harry Warner

Keir Starmer faces calls to cancel Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer faces calls to cancel Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

By Ava Keady

The best and worst NHS trusts in England have been named

News

The best and worst NHS trusts in England have been named

By Harry Warner

Champion bodybuilder stabbed to death by girlfriend

Champion bodybuilder stabbed to death by girlfriend

By Joseph Loftus

Ariana Grande ticket prices revealed for The Eternal Sunshine Tour dates

Affiliate

Ariana Grande ticket prices revealed for The Eternal Sunshine Tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Qatar condemns Israeli strikes as ‘blatant violation’ of international laws

Israel

Qatar condemns Israeli strikes as ‘blatant violation’ of international laws

By Harry Warner

Shoppers rave about ‘bargain’ Dryrobe dupe that has huge 31% discount

Affiliate

Shoppers rave about ‘bargain’ Dryrobe dupe that has huge 31% discount

By Jonny Yates

Israel launches strike into Qatar

Israel

Israel launches strike into Qatar

By Harry Warner

Paddy Power Serbia v England Offer: Get 50/1 on England to win 

England

Paddy Power Serbia v England Offer: Get 50/1 on England to win 

By JOE

Shoppers fuming as Quality Street make huge change to beloved box of chocolates

Chocolate

Shoppers fuming as Quality Street make huge change to beloved box of chocolates

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Keir Starmer faces calls to cancel Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer faces calls to cancel Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

By Ava Keady

The FootballJOE Quiz #42: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #42: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

The best and worst NHS trusts in England have been named

News

The best and worst NHS trusts in England have been named

By Harry Warner

Champion bodybuilder stabbed to death by girlfriend

Champion bodybuilder stabbed to death by girlfriend

By Joseph Loftus

Samsung watch that rivals Apple for runners gets limited discount

Affiliate

Samsung watch that rivals Apple for runners gets limited discount

By Jonny Yates

Two men killed in freak accident while unloading glass in football club car park

Accident

Two men killed in freak accident while unloading glass in football club car park

By Ava Keady

Load more stories