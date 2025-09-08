Search icon

08th Sep 2025

Major update issued after Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated

Joseph Loftus

Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated

The terminal has now reopened.

Earlier this evening terminal four at Heathrow Airport was evacuated.

Emergency services responded to the scene which Sky News reported as a ‘possible hazardous materials incident’.

A Heathrow spokesperson said at the time: “Terminal 4 check-in has been closed and evacuated while emergency services respond to an incident.

“We are asking passengers not to travel to Terminal 4 and supporting those on site. All other terminals are operating as normal. We will provide further information as soon as we can.”

The terminal has since reopened with Heathrow saying: “Emergency services have confirmed Terminal 4 is safe to reopen and we are doing everything we can to ensure all flights to depart as planned today.

“We are very sorry for the disruption caused, the safety and security of our passengers and colleagues is our number one priority.

“We encourage passengers to check with their airline for the latest information about their flight this evening and our colleagues will be on hand into the night to assist.”

Met Police also issued a statement saying that there was ‘no trace of any adverse substance’ following the reports of a ‘potential hazardous materials incident at Heathrow Airport’.

Police were called at 16:56 with specialist officers attending the scene alongside London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service.

The emergency services conducted a thorough search of the area.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) also announced that they are “standing down” their response.

They explained that specialist crews were deployed to carry out an assessment of the scene, while the Terminal 4 check-in was ‘evacuated as a precaution’.

Around 20 people were assessed on scene by paramedics however the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

