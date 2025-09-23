Search icon

23rd Sep 2025

Major update issued after European airport forced to close due to large drones

Joseph Loftus

20,000 passengers were impacted.

Last night, a major European airport was forced to close due a number of big drones flying in the area.

Copenhagen Airport, Denmark’s largest airport, halted operations at 8.26pm local times and around 35 flights were diverted to alternate airports.

An airport spokesperson said that police were looking to identify the drones however they declined to issue further details as it is an ongoing investigation. Flights resumed early this morning.

According to Metro, the drones were deployed by a ‘capable actor’ and impacted more than 20,000 passengers.

Police reportedly said that whoever was behind drones intended to show off.

Jens Jespersen, police inspector in Copenhagen Police, told reporters this morning: “There is nothing to suggest that they intended to harm anyone. They intended to show off.

“It is an actor who has the capabilities, the will and the tools to show off in this way.”

Police are currently investigating a similar incident in Oslo however police say that it is too early to suggest if both incidents are connected.

Jespersen said: “The total number of incidents, of similar incidents, is of course something we are taking into account in our investigation. But it is too early to say anything about it.”

This news comes after Poland, Estonia, and Romania accused Russia of violating their airspace earlier this month.

Deputy police inspector, Jakob Hansen, was asked if the drones could have come from Russia, to which he responded: “We do not know at this point.”

