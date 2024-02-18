Locals left fuming after discovering Wetherspoons set to open on their ‘posh’ high street

“There is no need for cheap food and cheap beer lowering the tone and ruining the town.”

Residents in a wealthy town have been left fuming after finding out a Wetherspoons is set to open up shop there.

You would have thought nearly everywhere would welcome a Spoons with open arms, considering there is nearly nowhere else that offers food and booze for such bargainous prices.

However, there is one place where locals fear the opening of one of the pubs, “the wrong sort of people” will start to turn up.

The Home Counties town of Marlow has a population of 14,644 people, with the ONS reporting the average income at £60,000 and £63,000.

The town centre is full of independent shops and bars, with celebrity chef Tom Kerridge’s The Coach Inn pub even being located in the town.

New plans, though, are set to see the old M&Co store being taken over by Wetherspoons, and bringing a new kind of dinery to the location.

Locals reportedly fear the chain will lower the tone of the upmarket town

“There is no need for cheap food and cheap beer lowering the tone and ruining the town,” one resident reportedly said.

Another resident, Jeremy Battis, told MailOnline: “I have been coming here for 30 years and when I think of Marlow, I think of upmarket and clean. There are many fine independent shops, restaurants and bars and that is the appeal.

“I don’t think there should be a Wetherspoons in the heart of the town. It will spoil the demographic and is going to attract,” the 67-year-old paused, “not the wrong people – just a different demographic.”

The Buckinghamshire Council planning site allowed residents to voice their concerns over the plans.

Hugh Fickling wrote: “There is no need for an additional public house, especially one that promotes cheap procurement of alcohol.

“The pub is part of a large chain, this will remove revenue from locally owned businesses. The high street has seen a huge proportion of businesses disappear in recent years.

“There will be no economic and social benefit to the town. People spilling out in the main street of Marlow whilst intoxicated is unsafe.”

However, not all residents fear the idea of a Spoons on their doorsteps.

Beryl Simmonds told the MailOnline that she thinks it’s a “great idea.”

“Other pubs and restaurants in Marlow are far too expensive.

“Wetherspoons are great when you have young children and grandchildren. You can bring them out to a place which offers great value for money. Otherwise we wouldn’t be able to bring them out.

“I think the problem is that those from the posh side of Marlow do not want us in their part of town.”