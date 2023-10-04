Search icon

Football

04th Oct 2023

Leyton Orient supporter dies despite fans rushing on pitch to stop game

Callum Boyle

Leyton Orient

RIP

A Leyton Orient fan has sadly died after falling ill during their game with Lincoln City on Tuesday night.

The League One fixture was abandoned after staff in the stadium were alerted to a medical emergency in the stands. Orient were leading 1-0 at the time in the 84th minute.

At first, the referee and players were unaware of the incident and so the crowd at Brisbane Road caught their attention by running onto the pitch and sitting in front of the goals so that the game could be paused.

Both sets of players were taken off the pitch with the game suspended until further notice.

But despite the best efforts of medical staff, which included giving the fan CPR on the side of the pitch, the fan died from a heart attack.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told The Independent: “We were called yesterday at 9:28pm to reports of a person becoming unwell at Leyton Orient Football Club, on Brisbane Road.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an incident response officer, two medics in fast-response cars and an ambulance crew.

“Our first medic arrived in approximately four minutes.”We treated a man at the scene, but very sadly, despite our teams’ best efforts, he was later pronounced dead.”

Orient themselves released a statement after the game thanking supporters for their cooperation.

It read: “Tuesday’s fixture against Lincoln City was abandoned due to a medical emergency in the East Stand of Brisbane Road.

“The thoughts of everyone at Leyton Orient Football Club are with the individual involved and their loved ones at this distressing time.

“The club would like to thank all supporters in attendance at Brisbane Road this evening for the understanding and compassion shown, during a very difficult situation.”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Leyton Orient,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Vinicius Jr reveals how he persuaded Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

Football

Vinicius Jr reveals how he persuaded Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

By Callum Boyle

2030 World Cup set to be played across three continents

2030 World Cup set to be played across three continents

By Callum Boyle

David De Gea uploads cryptic social media post after Onana error

Andre Onana

David De Gea uploads cryptic social media post after Onana error

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Jamie Carragher recalls Nani challenge as he defends Jordan Pickford

Everton FC

Jamie Carragher recalls Nani challenge as he defends Jordan Pickford

By Reuben Pinder

Ex-Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny denies allegations of racism in retirement post

Arsenal

Ex-Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny denies allegations of racism in retirement post

By Callum Boyle

More than 2/3 of male football fans harbour misogynistic view of women’s sport, study finds

Football

More than 2/3 of male football fans harbour misogynistic view of women’s sport, study finds

By Daniel Brown

Can you name Manchester United’s starting XI for their Premier League opener 10 years ago?

Football

Can you name Manchester United’s starting XI for their Premier League opener 10 years ago?

By Ben Kiely

Manchester City could win the Premier League title in the sweetest way possible

Jose Mourinho

Manchester City could win the Premier League title in the sweetest way possible

By Reuben Pinder

Some England fans have only just realised Harry Kane’s shot was saved onto the post

Croatia

Some England fans have only just realised Harry Kane’s shot was saved onto the post

By Simon Lloyd

High school teacher put on leave after officials discover her OnlyFans

High school teacher put on leave after officials discover her OnlyFans

By Joseph Loftus

Customers spark debate over whether dining and dashing is ok after waiting an hour for the bill

Food

Customers spark debate over whether dining and dashing is ok after waiting an hour for the bill

By JOE

Man gets hand stuck in cup holder on flight after seeing if it would fit

Man gets hand stuck in cup holder on flight after seeing if it would fit

By Joseph Loftus

Woman cleaned boyfriend’s manhood every week to clear ’20 years of build up’

Hygiene

Woman cleaned boyfriend’s manhood every week to clear ’20 years of build up’

By JOE

Incredibly violent trailer drops for film labelled ‘John Wick at Christmas’

Christmas

Incredibly violent trailer drops for film labelled ‘John Wick at Christmas’

By Rory Cashin

Abandoned stadium covered in weeds set to host Euro 2028 matches

Euro 2028

Abandoned stadium covered in weeds set to host Euro 2028 matches

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 202

Fishing

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 202

By Reuben Pinder

Even PSG stars aren’t immune from comedy own goals (Video)

Ligue 1

Even PSG stars aren’t immune from comedy own goals (Video)

By Tom Victor

Rangers announce Mark Warburton has resigned… even though Mark Warburton doesn’t know he’s resigned.

Mark Warburton

Rangers announce Mark Warburton has resigned… even though Mark Warburton doesn’t know he’s resigned.

By Simon Lloyd

Ryanair has given an update on their new baggage allowance reduction

News

Ryanair has given an update on their new baggage allowance reduction

By Laura Holland

Arsenal sponsor demands immediate talks with club after Mohamed Elneny posts support for Palestine

Arsenal

Arsenal sponsor demands immediate talks with club after Mohamed Elneny posts support for Palestine

By Simon Lloyd

Lots of people are making the same comment about Donald Trump’s TIME Magazine cover

Donald Trump

Lots of people are making the same comment about Donald Trump’s TIME Magazine cover

By Alan Loughnane

Load more stories