Leyton Orient supporter dies despite fans rushing on pitch to stop game

A Leyton Orient fan has sadly died after falling ill during their game with Lincoln City on Tuesday night.

The League One fixture was abandoned after staff in the stadium were alerted to a medical emergency in the stands. Orient were leading 1-0 at the time in the 84th minute.

At first, the referee and players were unaware of the incident and so the crowd at Brisbane Road caught their attention by running onto the pitch and sitting in front of the goals so that the game could be paused.

Both sets of players were taken off the pitch with the game suspended until further notice.

Leyton Orient fans sitting on the field so that the referee would stop the game due to a fan having a heart attack in the stands. pic.twitter.com/dQneQQCW8K — Matt Vandenberg (@M1D3V) October 3, 2023

Incredibly disturbing story in EFL



A fan suspected of a heart attack was ignored by officials multiple times during the game, delaying medics to arrive



Orient fans invaded pitch forcing match to stop, their own manager berating them



That fan lost his life, Rest In Peace💔 https://t.co/K0XwCeHqqJ pic.twitter.com/l9Mbo6z5dH — 𝙇𝙞𝙖𝙢🇧🇪 (@OfficialVizeh) October 4, 2023

But despite the best efforts of medical staff, which included giving the fan CPR on the side of the pitch, the fan died from a heart attack.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told The Independent: “We were called yesterday at 9:28pm to reports of a person becoming unwell at Leyton Orient Football Club, on Brisbane Road.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an incident response officer, two medics in fast-response cars and an ambulance crew.

“Our first medic arrived in approximately four minutes.”We treated a man at the scene, but very sadly, despite our teams’ best efforts, he was later pronounced dead.”

Orient themselves released a statement after the game thanking supporters for their cooperation.

Tuesday’s fixture against Lincoln City was abandoned due to a medical emergency in the East Stand of Brisbane Road.



The thoughts of everyone at Leyton Orient Football Club are with the individual involved and their loved ones at this distressing time.



The club would like to… pic.twitter.com/vnBuq6D8vs — Leyton Orient FC (@leytonorientfc) October 3, 2023

It read: “Tuesday’s fixture against Lincoln City was abandoned due to a medical emergency in the East Stand of Brisbane Road.

“The thoughts of everyone at Leyton Orient Football Club are with the individual involved and their loved ones at this distressing time.

“The club would like to thank all supporters in attendance at Brisbane Road this evening for the understanding and compassion shown, during a very difficult situation.”

