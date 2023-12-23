King Charles roasts himself over his ‘sausage fingers’ to Prince William

The King of Comedy?

It seems we have a King with a sense of humour after a clip has gone viral showing Charles poking fun at his own ‘sausage fingers’.

A new BBC documentary titled Charles III: The Coronation Year, is a behind-the-scenes look at the preparation for the King’s coronation.

The film, which will broadcast on Boxing Day shows the King and his son Prince William rehearsing parts of the ceremony.

In one clip, William can be seen closing a small and fiddly clasp on the ceremonial robe being worn by his father.

William hinted at possible mishaps on the big day, saying: “On the day, that’s not going to go in.”

Charles replied with a wry smile, quipping: “No, you haven’t got sausage fingers like mine.”

And that’s not the only time he pokes fun at his own pudgy fingers. There are numerous examples of the now-King referring to his fingers when he was Prince.

GP Chun Tang, Medical Director at Pall Mall Medical, has shed some light on the so-called ‘sausage fingers’.

Dr Tang told the Daily Mail: “Often puffy fingers are a symptom of water retention which can be caused by numerous health conditions.

“This condition arises due to inflammation and can be a result of arthritis, multiple bacterial infections or even TB.

“Other possibilities include high salt levels, allergic reactions, medicinal side effects, injury and autoimmune disease.”