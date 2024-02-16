Search icon

News

16th Feb 2024

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Nina McLaughlin

Kevin Bacon was left baffled after taking a DNA test

Finding out that you’re related to someone that you know is mad enough, but how would you feel if you found out you were cousins with your wife?

Well, that exact thing happened to Kevin Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick.

The pair appeared on the PBS programme Finding Your Roots back in 2013, and it was discovered that the duo were distantly related.

Presenter Henry Louis Gates Jr showed Sedgwick a photo of one of her cousins, declaring: “And his name is Kevin Bacon.”

Before you think there’s anything dodgy going on, Bacon is Sedgwick’s 9th cousin once removed, so it’s understandable that they weren’t aware of the relation before.

“See. I knew it! I knew it! I knew it! I knew it! I knew it,” Sedgwick declared following the revelation.

“As long as we’re not first cousins, it’s fine,” she added.

This wasn’t the only shocker for Bacon, though, as he found out he had yet more acting relatives.

“You and Brad Pitt are 13th cousins twice removed,” Gates explained to the Footloose actor.

And that wasn’t all.

“You and President Obama share a common ancestor named Anthony Woolhouse. You are 12th cousins, three times removed,” Gates concluded.

“No kidding. I knew I wasn’t getting enough respect,” Bacon joked in response.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Warnings issued over rise of TB cases in the UK

Health

Warnings issued over rise of TB cases in the UK

By Charlie Herbert

Man ‘refuses to date ugly women’ even if it means he stays single forever

Man ‘refuses to date ugly women’ even if it means he stays single forever

By JOE

Amy Schumer responds to comments about her ‘puffy’ face

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer responds to comments about her ‘puffy’ face

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to family of woman killed in Super Bowl parade shooting

Kansas

Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to family of woman killed in Super Bowl parade shooting

By Charlie Herbert

Man mauled to death by lion after trying to take a selfie with it

Man mauled to death by lion after trying to take a selfie with it

By Nina McLaughlin

Ginny Weasley actress was once engaged to Harry Potter co-star

Ginny Weasley actress was once engaged to Harry Potter co-star

By JOE

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has died, according to reports

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has died, according to reports

By Joseph Loftus

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 386

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 386

By Charlie Herbert

Customers left fuming after being asked to tip at self-checkouts

self-checkout

Customers left fuming after being asked to tip at self-checkouts

By Charlie Herbert

Pro skateboarder reveals ‘insane’ royalties he was paid to be on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

Pro skateboarder reveals ‘insane’ royalties he was paid to be on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

By Nina McLaughlin

Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to family of woman killed in Super Bowl parade shooting

Kansas

Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to family of woman killed in Super Bowl parade shooting

By Charlie Herbert

Man mauled to death by lion after trying to take a selfie with it

Man mauled to death by lion after trying to take a selfie with it

By Nina McLaughlin

Ginny Weasley actress was once engaged to Harry Potter co-star

Ginny Weasley actress was once engaged to Harry Potter co-star

By JOE

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has died, according to reports

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has died, according to reports

By Joseph Loftus

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 386

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 386

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

BBC announces Jordan North’s shock departure from Radio 1

Jamie Laing

BBC announces Jordan North’s shock departure from Radio 1

By Charlie Herbert

New hosts of This Morning finally confirmed by ITV

Ben Shephard

New hosts of This Morning finally confirmed by ITV

By Charlie Herbert

Customers left fuming after being asked to tip at self-checkouts

self-checkout

Customers left fuming after being asked to tip at self-checkouts

By Charlie Herbert

Mum who ‘died for 27 minutes’ reveals what she saw on the other side

Death

Mum who ‘died for 27 minutes’ reveals what she saw on the other side

By Charlie Herbert

Microsoft confirms Xbox exclusives will be coming to PS5 and Switch

Nintendo Switch

Microsoft confirms Xbox exclusives will be coming to PS5 and Switch

By Charlie Herbert

Butler in the Buff makes Valentine’s Day visit to care home

Valentine's Day

Butler in the Buff makes Valentine’s Day visit to care home

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories