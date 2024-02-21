Search icon

21st Feb 2024

Keith from The Office, Ewen MacIntosh, dead at 50

Joseph Loftus

Awful news just in.

The actor and comedian Ewen MacIntosh has died at the age of 50.

MacIntosh, who starred as Keith Bishop in The Office, died following a spell of ill health.

Tributes have been pouring in for the actor, who was best known for his role in the Ricky Gervais sitcom.

Just Right Management confirmed his death, writing: “With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh.

“His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home. There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon & a celebratory memorial later in the year.”

Actor and writer, Jamie McKee, responded to the news, writing: “Gutted to hear this. Genuinely a top bloke and such a huge help to up and coming filmmakers.

“Always had time for everyone and a wicked sense of humour. And just so happened to be behind one of the greatest comedy characters of all time. RIP big Keith.”

His friend Ed Scott wrote: “I am completely devastated by the loss of my very good friend Ewen MacIntosh.

“He may have had a famous face known by millions as Keith from The Office but the person inside is what I will most remember.”

Mr Scott, the CEO of Dodged A Bullet Music, added: “Ewen was so full of empathy, kindness, and integrity and above all a really good man. 

“Sending love to his parents Sara and Ewen Sr, his brother Colin and his family, as well as his many friends and fans.”

The actor, Rufus Jones, said: “Thinking of Ewen Macintosh today, who I’m reading has sadly left us. A familiar and hilarious member of the Edinburgh sketch scene when we all started, and went on to create one of the most iconic scene stealers in tv comedy history. An absolute pleasure of a guy.”

