Search icon

News

08th May 2025

Keir Starmer to make major statement today

Joseph Loftus

More big news.

Keir Starmer is expected to make a major announcement later today.

The Prime Minister has vowed to ‘deliver security and renewal for our country’ following an unexpected announcement of a major trade deal with the US.

Starmer’s statement comes after Trump teased a ‘major trade deal’.

Speaking to the London Defence Conference, Sir Keir said: “Talks with the US have been ongoing and you’ll hear more from me about that later today.

“But make no mistake, I will always act in our national interest, for workers, businesses and families, to deliver security and renewal for our country.”

Meanwhile, a Downing Street spokesperson added: “The Prime Minister will always act in Britain’s national interest – for workers, for business, for families.”

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meets with US President Donald Trump, during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House on February 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Carl Court – Pool/Getty Images)

This comes after Trump actioned towering tariffs on many of his country’s trading partners last month, which was followed by a 90-day freeze on levies.

As a result, the various governments have spent the past five weeks toing and froing with Washington ahead of the next deal deadline.

A 10% global tariff remains, which included the UK, although Trump’s administration did not demand the higher “reciprocal” tariffs imposed on other nations.

Reports suggest Washington is also closing in on new trade deals with India and Israel, while the likes of Vietnam, Japan and South Korea are still locked in negotiations.

This week also marks the start of talks between the US and China’s chief trading officials after the former hiked up China’s tariffs to 125% – Trump’s justification being that his nation had been “ripped off” for decades by its fellow economic giant.

China’s vice premier He Lifeng is set to attend the talks in Switzerland tomorrow (May 9), while US treasury secretary Scott Bessent and US trade representative Jamieson Greer will represent Washington at the meeting.

Topics:

America,Donald Trump,keir starmer,Politics

RELATED ARTICLES

UK agrees to concessions on food and agriculture imports from US

America

UK agrees to concessions on food and agriculture imports from US

By Charlie Herbert

Donald Trump to announce huge trade agreement with UK

America

Donald Trump to announce huge trade agreement with UK

By Dan Seddon

Donald Trump says World Cup can be ‘incentive’ for Russia to end war

America

Donald Trump says World Cup can be ‘incentive’ for Russia to end war

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Many Europeans believe WW3 will happen within the next decade, poll shows

Many Europeans believe WW3 will happen within the next decade, poll shows

By Ava Keady

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

Documentary

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

By Dan Seddon

Brits to get paid for returning empty plastic bottles to Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s

Asda

Brits to get paid for returning empty plastic bottles to Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s

By Dan Seddon

Woman loses 13 stone without calorie counting using simple ‘delay not deny’ principle

Health

Woman loses 13 stone without calorie counting using simple ‘delay not deny’ principle

By Stephen Hurrell

Out-of-control Soviet spacecraft could crash into the UK this week

Russia

Out-of-control Soviet spacecraft could crash into the UK this week

By Dan Seddon

McDonald’s fan-favourite burger has returned after menu shakeup

Burgers

McDonald’s fan-favourite burger has returned after menu shakeup

By Dan Seddon

Fijian rugby star dies aged 30 after accident involving train and car

Fiji

Fijian rugby star dies aged 30 after accident involving train and car

By JOE

Many Europeans believe WW3 will happen within the next decade, poll shows

Many Europeans believe WW3 will happen within the next decade, poll shows

By Ava Keady

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

Documentary

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

By Dan Seddon

Liverpool ‘make offer’ to Premier League legend Kevin De Bruyne

Liverpool ‘make offer’ to Premier League legend Kevin De Bruyne

By Jacob Entwistle

PSG v Arsenal: Follow all of the Champions League action in our live hub

PSG v Arsenal: Follow all of the Champions League action in our live hub

By JOE

PSG vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream and kick-off time

Football

PSG vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream and kick-off time

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

One of the best crime thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best crime thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Best-selling Beats wireless earphones get half price discount in huge tech sale

Affiliate

Best-selling Beats wireless earphones get half price discount in huge tech sale

By Stephen Porzio

Brits to get paid for returning empty plastic bottles to Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s

Asda

Brits to get paid for returning empty plastic bottles to Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s

By Dan Seddon

BBC’s new drama series with Line of Duty producers and Suits star gets first look

BBC

BBC’s new drama series with Line of Duty producers and Suits star gets first look

By Stephen Porzio

Woman loses 13 stone without calorie counting using simple ‘delay not deny’ principle

Health

Woman loses 13 stone without calorie counting using simple ‘delay not deny’ principle

By Stephen Hurrell

Out-of-control Soviet spacecraft could crash into the UK this week

Russia

Out-of-control Soviet spacecraft could crash into the UK this week

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories