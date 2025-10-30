Jockey Tommie Jakes dies aged 19

Awful news.

Jockey Tommie Jakes has tragically died at the age of just 19.

The apprentice rider was a popular member of the weighing room.

He rode for top trainer, George Boughey. In a statement shared by IJF and PJA, they said: “It is with deep sadness that we report the death of licenced apprentice jockey Tommie Jakes, 19, who tragically died at home this morning near Newmarket.

“Tommie was a much-loved son and brother, and a popular member of George Boughey’s racing team.

“His parents Jeremy and Tonie ask that their privacy is respected at this terrible time.”

Jakes rode his final race yesterday at Nottingham where he finished seventh out of nine on a rank outsider.

He rode 59 horses to victory in his career and amassed over £500,000 in prize money.

At The Races paid tribute to Jakes, writing: “Devastating news. We’re deeply saddened to learn of the passing of jockey Tommie Jakes, aged 19.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”