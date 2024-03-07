Jeremy Vine divides internet after screaming at bus driver in cycling ‘near-miss’

Jeremy Vine has left people divided with yet another cycling incident

The presenter shared a clip of the incident this morning on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

“Don’t do it. DON’T DO IT. NO. What the f—,” he wrote alongside the short video.

“Today, 6am, on the shocking Holland Park Roundabout which we are told is ‘safe enough already’,” he added.

In the clip, Vine uses a 360-degree camera to capture the footage as he cycles along what has been dubbed one of London’s most dangerous roundabout, Holland Park.

“It’s going to be rebuilt, causing anger among people who say it’s safe enough already,” he wrote over the video.

The clip shows him nearly being hit by a double decker bus as he cycles along the middle lane of the roundabout.

The MailOnline reports that campaigners have repeatedly called for improvements to the roundabout, but Transport for London’s plans for a cycle lane have also garnered criticism.

Don’t do it

DON’T DO IT

NO

What the f—



Today, 6am, on the shocking Holland Park Roundabout which we are told is “safe enough already”

🤔@RBKC_cycling @willnorman @sustainableRBKC pic.twitter.com/6y8lo8esK0 — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) March 7, 2024

Over the last three years, 59 people, 14 of whom were cyclists and pedestrians, have been injured at the junction.

However, the internet as always has something to say about the clip shared by Vine.

Some people agreed that the bus was at fault in the clip.

“Why is it always buses that just think they own the road? With a vehicle that big they should be paying the most attention,” one person penned.

Another wrote: “That person simply should not be in charge of a bus if that’s how bad their driving is. Utterly appalling.”

However, others slammed Vine for his own actions.

“Once again you’ve proved you are a danger to yourself and other road users please stop cycling and use another form of transport that way the roads will be a safer place,” one said.

A second put: “So you saw a threat coming and did nothing to mitigate it? That’s a very strange and self destructive way to live (or maybe not) your life.”

“Is it your mission to go to this round about and put yourself in a dangerous situation. Ohh yeah hang on there is a consultation on and you’re trying to make a point by making over dramatic videos deliberately speeding up to get in the path of the bus,” a third wrote.