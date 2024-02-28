Search icon

28th Feb 2024

Irish city drafts busking bill to target ‘men dressed as leprechauns’

Simon Kelly

Cork-buskers

A particular group of leprechaun-masqueraders have been causing havoc.

Busking by-laws are set to be introduced in the Irish city of Cork to target “men dressed as leprechauns” who, according to a local councillor “do no represent local talented artists”.

According to Cork Beo, city councillors are due to sit down next week to iron out a draft of Cork’s busking bylaws which look to control the volume of buskers, create designated performing spots and limit the time performers can remain in one spot.

The process begun early in 2023, but the upcoming meeting is seen as a big step forward in pushing the legislation through and getting rid of the crafty leprechauns.

Irish city drafts busking bill to target ‘men dressed as leprechauns’

Local Green Party Councillor Oliver Moran says that the report particularly looks at the public “not being tortured by men dressed as leprechauns” who “do not represent local talented artists.”

According to the local news site, there were complaints made last year around a particular group of people dressed up as the Irish mythological creatures.

One business questioned “if people dancing to Michael Jackson’s Beat It at a volume where most of Patrick’s Street could hear it added to the cultural appeal of Cork city in the eyes of locals and tourists.”

According to councillor Moran, the report has been met positively by local artists, who see it as lessening the competition for prime busking spots.

There are believed to be 23 available spots, with a cap at two hours for all performers before they are asked to move. However, buskers may only be asked to move to a new location on the same street.

