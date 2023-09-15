Search icon

15th Sep 2023

iPhone 15 in UK has huge difference to US version

Joseph Loftus

There’s one huge difference

Yes that’s right folks, another iPhone 15 story, this time about one seemingly unknown difference between a UK model and a US model.

In a bid to do away with SIM cards, Apple have made it possible to use eSIM in the US, while in the UK this is still not a feature.

An eSIM allows you to load more than one mobile plan to your phone without having to manually change SIM cards each and every time.

This means you can use two phone numbers at the same time making life easier for people who have a personal mobile and a work number too.

It’s also supposed to be handy for people who want to get a data plan while in another country and is reportedly far more secure.

The move to eSIM initially came about last year with the iPhone 14.

Rumours claimed that Apple were planning to make the iPhone 15 eSIM-only in the UK and other countries however this never materialised.

While eSIMs are supposed to make life easier, many have argued that it gives you fewer choices of temporary SIM options while abroad.

One person tweeted: “Hey @Apple, the idea of not including the SIM card slot in new iPhones sucks. I travel a lot and now I can’t buy the new iPhone every year anymore because it won’t work in many countries without eSIM.”

It’s highly likely that Apple will try to make things eSIM only in the future but it’ll be a year away at least.

