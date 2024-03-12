Search icon

12th Mar 2024

Iconic video of kids crashing BBC News interview is now seven years old

Joseph Loftus

It’s one of the most famous viral videos of all time.

Cast your mind back and think of the most famous viral videos ever created. You’ve got Charlie Bit My Finger, Bye Bye Driver, Ronnie Pickering, the Wealdstone Raider, and this.

This, is of course the story of Robert Kelly, a political activist, who accidentally found fame when his kids ran into his room while he was live on BBC News.

In March 2017, Kelly rose to fame when he was interviewed by James Menendez about the impeachment of Park Geun-hye, the President of South Korea.

Appearing on the news, Kelly was hilariously gatecrashed by his four-year-old daughter and nine-month-old son who entered his room followed by his wife, Jung-a Kim, who came slamming through the door to drag them out.

Understandably the footage went instantly viral and had over six million views in just 24 hours.

Today we remember this hysterical moment seven years on.

Shortly after the interview Kelly claimed that his family had become “the most famous on Earth” but he was concerned that it could be the “end of my career as a talking head”.

Thankfully that wasn’t the case as the incident brought him many more television appearances, including on a South Korean TV show that focussed on the difficulties fathers face raising young children.

Speaking today about the fame the interview brought him, Kelly appeared on This Morning and said: “At first my wife and I thought that no TV station would ever call us again and that it was a disaster, it was a broken interview.

“But then a couple of hours later it started going viral and we realised it was more than just a busted interview. But at first I thought no one would ever call me again to be on television.”

As his children, now 11 and eight, continued to pull faces for the camera, Kelly joked that he’d now put a lock on the door to stop the incident ever happening again.

His daughter Marion added: “I don’t really remember but I think I was just trying to see my dad and he was interviewing. I don’t know why I did that. Maybe just for fun! I don’t know.”

The seven year anniversary of this incredible clip comes after Kelly re-shared the video and new pictures of his children to mark the occasion.

Sharing a clip of the famous interview on X, Kelly wrote: “BBC Dad content Today is the 7th anniversary of the BBC Dad blooper. So here it is again, with some recent family pictures in the thread below.”

He then posted four photos of his family celebrating Marion’s birthday, with the 11-year-old pictured slicing her birthday cake.

He also shared a clip of himself and James hiking in South Korea, writing: ‘These are from Marion’s birthday party today, and James and I hiking this morning.”

The time sure flies.

