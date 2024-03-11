Search icon

11th Mar 2024

Kensington Palace addresses why Kate Middleton doesn’t have wedding ring on in new photo

Charlie Herbert

Kensington Palace has offered an explanation for why Kate Middleton wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in the Mother’s Day picture of her and her children.

On Sunday morning, the family released a Mother’s Day picture, taken by Prince William , of the Princess of Wales and her three children –  Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George.

This was the first image of Catherine that had been released since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

However, people were quick to notice some seemingly weird features about the picture, and by Monday Getty Images, AFP, Reuters, Associated Press and PA Media had all retracted the image over concerns it had been “manipulated.”

The royal has since released a statement explaining that she had “edited” the picture and apologised for “any confusion” caused.

Since the princess’ statement, many have called for the original photo to be released.

One of the suspicious details in the photo for some was that the Princess of Wales wasn’t wearing her wedding ring on her left hand.

Kate Middleton is not wearing her wedding ring in the picture (Prince of Wales)

Before the editing controversy, Kensington Palace had addressed this detail in the picture. The palace told ITV that Kate had been “at home” when the photo was taken, and said speculation about her marriage to Prince William is meaningless as “it was her husband who took the photo”

The photo remains on the family’s official X account, however it now has a disclaimer underneath it which points out the image has “inconsistencies that suggest digital alteration by Kensington Palace,”

It came after weeks of speculation about why no pictures of her had been released by the palace since the operation.

Catherine spent 13 nights at the London Clinic, near Regent’s Park in central London, following abdominal surgery earlier this year.

She is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

The Palace has shared few details about Catherine’s condition, but has said it is not cancer-related.

