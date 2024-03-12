Royal photographer speaks out following Kate Middleton picture controversy

A royal photographer has offered their view on the controversial Mother’s Day picture of Kate Middleton and her children.

On Sunday morning, the family released a Mother’s Day picture, taken by Prince William , of the Princess of Wales and her three children – Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George.

This was the first image of Catherine that had been released since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

But, over the course of the next 24 hours, Getty Images, AFP, Reuters, Associated Press and PA Media all retracted the image over concerns it had been “manipulated.”

The agencies pointed out an “inconsistency in alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand”.

In a statement on Monday morning, the Princess of Wales admitted to “editing” the photo herself and apologised for “any confusion” the photo has caused.

A royal photographer has now offered their opinion on the controversy and subsequent fallout.

Writing for the Independent, Ian Lloyd, who has been a photographer for the royals for more than two decades, said that by editing the photo themselves, Will and Kate had “made a bit of a hash of it.”

Lloyd explained that royal photos being tweaked before public release was nothing new and has been going on since the days of Queen Victoria, who was “airbrushed all the time by her approved photographers.”

But he pointed out that the Prince and Princess of Wales have always wanted to “release their own images.”

He wrote for the publication: “The princess studied History of Art at St Andrew’s and has a natural eye for composition and colour. She also has semi-professional cameras, and some basic training that has given us some cracking images.”

Lloyd went out to say that William has memories of sitting through royal photo shoots when he was younger and is therefore keen to keep things more informal by releasing pictures of him and the family at home.

But he said the problem ended up being the “natural urge to chop and change the image to produce the perfect shot to show the world.”

Lloyd highlighted that Kate and the family have been caught out for editing errors in the past, before suggesting that the Waleses should “at least consider outsourcing the photo editing to a professional” if they want to “keep their photo sessions as an in-house production.”

The photo remains on the family’s official X account, however it now has a disclaimer underneath it which points out the image has “inconsistencies that suggest digital alteration by Kensington Palace.”

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.



Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C



📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

It came after weeks of speculation about why no pictures of her had been released by the palace since the operation.

Catherine spent 13 nights at the London Clinic, near Regent’s Park in central London, following abdominal surgery earlier this year.

She is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

The Palace has shared few details about Catherine’s condition, but has said it is not cancer-related.

