Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

“The floor shook.”

A large building has partially collapsed in Manchester City Centre.

Witnesses claim that the floor shook as the building fell to the ground.

The property is at a demolition site near Bridge Street, reports BBC News.

Firefighters are attending the scene and have said that no one was in the building at the time.

Firefighters are at the scene of a demolition site in #Manchester – after scaffolding around a tower block's collapsed.



The building, on St Mary's Parsonage, is in the process of being knocked down.



There’ve been no reports of any injuries. pic.twitter.com/i3TgmYESk8 — Hits Radio News | Manchester (@hitsmcrnews) October 24, 2025

According to the Manchester Evening News, part of the building collapsed following a scaffolding failure during demolition work.

One person who was close by said it felt like an earthquake.

Building collapses in Manchester city centre https://t.co/ISUs2y2kud — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) October 24, 2025

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “One fire engine from Manchester Central attended St Mary’s Parsonage just after 2.50pm today after scaffolding on a building being demolished partially collapsed.

“No people involved and the crew are leaving, and leaving this with building control.”

Apparently this has just happened in Manchester. Full building with scaffolding just collapsed 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/rdNT2FSyqm — AG (@A_G_89) October 24, 2025

Hundreds of people from nearby buildings have been evacuated as a safety procedure.