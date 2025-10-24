Search icon

24th Oct 2025

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

Joseph Loftus

“The floor shook.”

A large building has partially collapsed in Manchester City Centre.

Witnesses claim that the floor shook as the building fell to the ground.

The property is at a demolition site near Bridge Street, reports BBC News.

Firefighters are attending the scene and have said that no one was in the building at the time.

According to the Manchester Evening News, part of the building collapsed following a scaffolding failure during demolition work.

One person who was close by said it felt like an earthquake.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “One fire engine from Manchester Central attended St Mary’s Parsonage just after 2.50pm today after scaffolding on a building being demolished partially collapsed.

“No people involved and the crew are leaving, and leaving this with building control.”

Hundreds of people from nearby buildings have been evacuated as a safety procedure.

