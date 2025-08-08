Staggering amount of money Ibiza final boss could earn after viral video

He’s set for a huge payday

Jack Kay, better known as the ‘Ibiza final boss’, has quickly become one of the most viral memes of the summer, and it seems he’s in for a huge payday.

People have been loving following this lad’s holiday on the party island of Ibiza, mostly for his eye-catching look.

While swaying to some tech house, he rocks a bob cut, thick gold chain, black vest, sunglasses, an LV cross bag and a stunningly white set of gnashers. We can definitely say bosses don’t come much more final than this man.

Apparently, becoming a viral sensation overnight comes with some perks, as the new star is set to get a huge payday.

Mayah Riaz, a PR expert from Miyah Media, spoke to The Mirror about what 26-year-old Jack can expect to earn following his viral fame.

“He’s got the holy trinity of viral success: that he’s relatable, he popped up at the right time, and he’s unintentionally hilarious. The internet seems to love him. And in today’s fame economy that kind of organic buzz can absolutely be cashed in on, if he plays it right.”

Riaz continued: “We’re already seeing brands jumping on his train by using his image, offering him guest list invites, and even offering him holidays.

“If his following keeps growing and stays engaged, there’s a very real chance of him pulling in £1-2k per post, especially if he leans into party brands, travel, fashion, or those lad-culture meme pages.

“And he’s already back in Ibiza after just one day in the UK. That’s likely down to club appearances as Ibiza venues love a viral name on the flyer. These bookings can easily land him £1k-£5k per night, depending on demand

“He has already announced he’s going on tour. So he is aware he needs to cash in on this very quickly. Depending on the format of his tour, it could see him making £40k-£60k from it, as he has seen there must be a demand for it.

“If he created his own official merchandise – if he moves fast with it – it could make around £50k on wig sales and around £75k from additional merchandise such as t-shirts, hoodies and mugs.”

Riaz said that Jack’s relatability is “gold-dust” in the PR world, and that if he plays his cards right, he could earn six-figures this year.

However, Riaz warned that “he needs to start thinking long-term”, as viral fame “burns hot and fast”.

“Build the personal brand, get a solid PR strategy behind him and bring in a manager who can say ‘no’ to the right things.”