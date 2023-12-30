Search icon

News

30th Dec 2023

Horrific response from estate agent after single mum’s rent doubled

Ryan Grace

A single mum’s rent in Perth was doubled just days out from Christmas.

It’s a renter’s worst nightmare.

A single mum from Australia has had her accommodation costs double overnight this Christmas.

Jakki Brooking was recently informed that her rent would increase from $300 a week to $630 from January 1.

The 28-year-old has been living in the house for six years with her son Levi.

However the property has changed hands to new owners, leaving Jakki fearing homelessness in the new year.

She took to TikTok to explain the situation:

@jakkibrooking

The Perth rental crisis is hitting hard – landlords are greedy – real estates are apathetic. #perthrentalcrisis #rentalcrisis #homeless #singleparent #registerednurse #registerednurseperth #rnperth #nurse #perthnurses #perthsinglemum #rentaustralia #rentalcrisisaustralia @A Current Affair @PerthNow

♬ original sound – Jakki Brooking

New rent unaffordable for the part-time nurse, leaving her with very little options.

More then half of her income would be taken up by rent should she choose to stay in the property.

It would leave her with very little for other essential expenses, including her son’s appointments for his ADHD.

Jakki explains in the video that she has made several attempt to secure new accommodation for 2024.

Despite proof of a stable income, she was unable to agree a contract with any.

Fearing that she and her son may end up homeless, she recalled how she turned to her real estate agent as a last resort:

‘Her response to that was that if I don’t vacate the premises by January 1, the new owners can take me to court.

I just don’t know what to do at this time. It’s literally embarrassing.

‘I wasn’t crying because I would had to pay more than $300 rent, I was just crying because I was stressed out

I don’t have anywhere to live’

Perth housing crisis has single mum in limbo just days after Christmas.

She admitted the next few weeks will be challenging.

She also explained that she decided to open up on her ordeal to shed light on Australia’s rental crisis.

Rental properties in Perth have risen by 19% in 2023.

‘There are so many other people in the same boat as me- living in cars, living in tents, couch surfing, so I thought it would be a good idea to shed some light on the situation’ – Ms Brooking explained in her latest video.

‘If you’re looking for a rental, I hope you find one.’ 

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Luke Littler apologises for newspaper picture

Luke Littler apologises for newspaper picture

By Patrick McCarry

Taxi driver praised after returning £4,000 cash he found in his cab

Taxi driver praised after returning £4,000 cash he found in his cab

By Ryan Grace

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 8

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 8

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

ISIS bride’s father blames UK authorities for letting her travel to Syria

ISIS

ISIS bride’s father blames UK authorities for letting her travel to Syria

By Jujia Li

Mars is making its closest approach to the Earth in 15 years today

close approach

Mars is making its closest approach to the Earth in 15 years today

By JOE

OnlyFans model charged with stabbing her boyfriend to death attacked him in the lift months earlier, police say

Crime

OnlyFans model charged with stabbing her boyfriend to death attacked him in the lift months earlier, police say

By April Curtin

Happy birthday, Nige: A life of being extremely right

feature-homepage

Happy birthday, Nige: A life of being extremely right

By Nooruddean Choudry

Sajid Javid will replace Matt Hancock as health secretary

Matt Hancock

Sajid Javid will replace Matt Hancock as health secretary

By Reuben Pinder

Residents set to throw rotten eggs at Jeff Bezos’ superyacht as Rotterdam bridge is dismantled

Billionaires

Residents set to throw rotten eggs at Jeff Bezos’ superyacht as Rotterdam bridge is dismantled

By Danny Jones

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin knighted in King’s New Year Honours

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin knighted in King’s New Year Honours

By Joseph Loftus

UK set for second Beast from the East in the coming weeks

UK set for second Beast from the East in the coming weeks

By Ryan Grace

Wallace & Gromit to return with new film ‘next Christmas’

Aardman Animation

Wallace & Gromit to return with new film ‘next Christmas’

By Charlie Herbert

Woman shares three ‘savage things’ she tells men to make them ‘obsessed’ with her

Dating

Woman shares three ‘savage things’ she tells men to make them ‘obsessed’ with her

By Charlie Herbert

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 7

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 7

By Charlie Herbert

Ricky Gervais tells joke even he thinks is ‘too offensive’

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais tells joke even he thinks is ‘too offensive’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Novak Djoković apologises for hitting ball at line judge at US Open

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djoković apologises for hitting ball at line judge at US Open

By Reuben Pinder

Robbie Savage rants that star striker Moussa Dembele is too good for Celtic

Celtic

Robbie Savage rants that star striker Moussa Dembele is too good for Celtic

By Darragh Murphy

One Real Madrid player is fed up with Rafa Benitez constantly substituting him

Karim Benzema

One Real Madrid player is fed up with Rafa Benitez constantly substituting him

By JOE

Manchester United name strong team to play FC Rostov

Europa League

Manchester United name strong team to play FC Rostov

By Robert Redmond

Video: Real Madrid wonderkid Martin Odegaard posts another sweet trick video

feature-homepage

Video: Real Madrid wonderkid Martin Odegaard posts another sweet trick video

By JOE

Brendan Rodgers always reaches for the stars and that’s what Celtic need right now

Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers always reaches for the stars and that’s what Celtic need right now

By Dion Fanning

Load more stories