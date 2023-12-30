Horrific response from estate agent after single mum’s rent doubled

A single mum’s rent in Perth was doubled just days out from Christmas.

It’s a renter’s worst nightmare.

A single mum from Australia has had her accommodation costs double overnight this Christmas.

Jakki Brooking was recently informed that her rent would increase from $300 a week to $630 from January 1.

The 28-year-old has been living in the house for six years with her son Levi.

However the property has changed hands to new owners, leaving Jakki fearing homelessness in the new year.

She took to TikTok to explain the situation:

New rent unaffordable for the part-time nurse, leaving her with very little options.

More then half of her income would be taken up by rent should she choose to stay in the property.

It would leave her with very little for other essential expenses, including her son’s appointments for his ADHD.

Jakki explains in the video that she has made several attempt to secure new accommodation for 2024.

Despite proof of a stable income, she was unable to agree a contract with any.

Fearing that she and her son may end up homeless, she recalled how she turned to her real estate agent as a last resort:

‘Her response to that was that if I don’t vacate the premises by January 1, the new owners can take me to court. I just don’t know what to do at this time. It’s literally embarrassing. ‘I wasn’t crying because I would had to pay more than $300 rent, I was just crying because I was stressed out I don’t have anywhere to live’

Perth housing crisis has single mum in limbo just days after Christmas.

She admitted the next few weeks will be challenging.

She also explained that she decided to open up on her ordeal to shed light on Australia’s rental crisis.

Rental properties in Perth have risen by 19% in 2023.

‘There are so many other people in the same boat as me- living in cars, living in tents, couch surfing, so I thought it would be a good idea to shed some light on the situation’ – Ms Brooking explained in her latest video.

‘If you’re looking for a rental, I hope you find one.’