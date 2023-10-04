High school teacher put on leave after officials discover her OnlyFans

‘I am probably never going to teach again’

A high school teacher has been suspended after officials discovered her OnlyFans account.

Brianna Coppage, 28, who taught English at St Clair High School in Franklin County, said that she had been expecting senior staff in the school to discover her alter ego sometime or other, and they did.

Coppage knew the risks of starting an OnlyFans and started the account in order to support herself in addition to her salary as a teacher.

She said that on average her OnlyFans was bringing in around $8000 to $10,000 a month on top of her teaching salary of $42,000 annually.

Speaking to the St Louis Post-Dispatch, Coppage said: “It was kind of always like this cloud hanging over my head, like I never knew when I would be discovered.

“Then, about two weeks ago, my husband and I were told that people were finding out about it. So I knew this day was coming.”

Coppage explained that she chose OnlyFans as viewers can only access content by subscribing with credit card information.

However, she believes that a recent video of herself, her husband, and two popular performers from the nearby area, may be the reason they were finally caught out.

The teacher said she was called in for a meeting with two school administrators and was confronted about posting ‘inappropriate media on one or more internet sites’.

She said: “There is this expectation that teachers should be the moral leaders of students, and I do not disagree with that.

“I taught the curriculum. I taught students reading and writing, and I didn’t guide them on my thoughts or beliefs. … And I can’t control what people think of me.”

She also claimed that she doesn’t regret her decision to join the platform.

She added: “I’m very aware that I am probably never going to teach again, but that was kind of the risk I knew I was taking. I am sad about that. I do miss my students.”

Coppage was also clear that her online persona is entirely separate from her work and that she never created content on school grounds or school time.

Legal counsel are currently investigating whether the content will impact her employment at the school.

