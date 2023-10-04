Search icon

News

04th Oct 2023

High school teacher put on leave after officials discover her OnlyFans

Joseph Loftus

‘I am probably never going to teach again’

A high school teacher has been suspended after officials discovered her OnlyFans account.

Brianna Coppage, 28, who taught English at St Clair High School in Franklin County, said that she had been expecting senior staff in the school to discover her alter ego sometime or other, and they did.

Coppage knew the risks of starting an OnlyFans and started the account in order to support herself in addition to her salary as a teacher.

She said that on average her OnlyFans was bringing in around $8000 to $10,000 a month on top of her teaching salary of $42,000 annually.

Speaking to the St Louis Post-Dispatch, Coppage said: “It was kind of always like this cloud hanging over my head, like I never knew when I would be discovered.

“Then, about two weeks ago, my husband and I were told that people were finding out about it. So I knew this day was coming.”

Coppage explained that she chose OnlyFans as viewers can only access content by subscribing with credit card information.

However, she believes that a recent video of herself, her husband, and two popular performers from the nearby area, may be the reason they were finally caught out.

The teacher said she was called in for a meeting with two school administrators and was confronted about posting ‘inappropriate media on one or more internet sites’.

She said: “There is this expectation that teachers should be the moral leaders of students, and I do not disagree with that.

“I taught the curriculum. I taught students reading and writing, and I didn’t guide them on my thoughts or beliefs. … And I can’t control what people think of me.”

She also claimed that she doesn’t regret her decision to join the platform.

She added: “I’m very aware that I am probably never going to teach again, but that was kind of the risk I knew I was taking. I am sad about that. I do miss my students.”

Coppage was also clear that her online persona is entirely separate from her work and that she never created content on school grounds or school time.

Legal counsel are currently investigating whether the content will impact her employment at the school.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Newcastle blow away poor PSG at St James’ Park

Football

Newcastle blow away poor PSG at St James’ Park

By Callum Boyle

VAR official will not officiate Liverpool for remainder of the season after mistake

Darren England

VAR official will not officiate Liverpool for remainder of the season after mistake

By Callum Boyle

Vinicius Jr reveals how he persuaded Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

Football

Vinicius Jr reveals how he persuaded Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Las Vegas police confirm warrant issued to obtain Cristiano Ronaldo’s DNA

Cristiano Ronaldo

Las Vegas police confirm warrant issued to obtain Cristiano Ronaldo’s DNA

By Wayne Farry

UK restaurants face ban on adding service charge to bills

Money

UK restaurants face ban on adding service charge to bills

By Jordan Gold

Partygate: First photos of Boris Johnson on the piss during lockdown

Boris Johnson

Partygate: First photos of Boris Johnson on the piss during lockdown

By Ava Evans

Priti Patel criticised for refusing to condemn Donald Trump in Sky News interview

Donald Trump

Priti Patel criticised for refusing to condemn Donald Trump in Sky News interview

By Reuben Pinder

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal’s cause of death confirmed by medical examiner

Bed Bath and Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal’s cause of death confirmed by medical examiner

By Tobi Akingbade

Nadine Dorries stands down as Tory MP

Nadine Dorries

Nadine Dorries stands down as Tory MP

By Charlie Herbert

Customers spark debate over whether dining and dashing is ok after waiting an hour for the bill

Food

Customers spark debate over whether dining and dashing is ok after waiting an hour for the bill

By JOE

Man gets hand stuck in cup holder on flight after seeing if it would fit

Man gets hand stuck in cup holder on flight after seeing if it would fit

By Joseph Loftus

Woman cleaned boyfriend’s manhood every week to clear ’20 years of build up’

Hygiene

Woman cleaned boyfriend’s manhood every week to clear ’20 years of build up’

By JOE

2030 World Cup set to be played across three continents

2030 World Cup

2030 World Cup set to be played across three continents

By Callum Boyle

David De Gea uploads cryptic social media post after Onana error

Andre Onana

David De Gea uploads cryptic social media post after Onana error

By Callum Boyle

Incredibly violent trailer drops for film labelled ‘John Wick at Christmas’

Christmas

Incredibly violent trailer drops for film labelled ‘John Wick at Christmas’

By Rory Cashin

MORE FROM JOE

Villarreal call out Spanish paper over gaffe revealing botched prediction

Champions League

Villarreal call out Spanish paper over gaffe revealing botched prediction

By Daniel Brown

Jamie Carragher reveals Daniel Sturridge confronted him on Liverpool trip to Australia

Daniel Sturridge

Jamie Carragher reveals Daniel Sturridge confronted him on Liverpool trip to Australia

By Robert Redmond

Ronnie O’Sullivan nearly missed start of snooker game due to eating a kebab

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Ronnie O’Sullivan nearly missed start of snooker game due to eating a kebab

By Callum Boyle

Chelsea interested in appointing Luís Campos as sporting director

Chelsea

Chelsea interested in appointing Luís Campos as sporting director

By Callum Boyle

Tottenham Hotspur investigating urine incident at Wembley

Carabao Cup

Tottenham Hotspur investigating urine incident at Wembley

By Darragh Murphy

Harry Potter’s Luna Lovegood actor doubles down on her defence of JK Rowling

Harry Potter

Harry Potter’s Luna Lovegood actor doubles down on her defence of JK Rowling

By Steve Hopkins

Load more stories