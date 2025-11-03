Search icon

03rd Nov 2025

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

Joseph Loftus

“I just did what anyone else would do.”

One of the heroes who courageously saved the lives of others during Saturday night’s train attack has said that he did ‘what anyone else would do’.

The man, who has since been named as Stephen Crean, has been hailed as a hero, though he insists he’s just a normal guy.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Crean said: “The doors to our carriage opened and loads of people started running past me.

“They were shouting there’s a bloke with a knife and everyone headed down to the bottom of the train where the buffet bar was but I couldn’t get in there and the toilets seemed full.

“I got to the stage where it was me and him in confrontation. He was waving this blade in my face and he said ‘do you want to die’ to me three times.”

Crean says he grabbed the knifeman’s arm before the man allegedly sliced the top of Stephen’s head.

Crean then says he even grabbed the knifeman’s blade, severely injuring his hands.

Eventually he was able to run to an empty toilet where he waited until the train pulled into Huntingdon where he was rushed to the nearest hospital.

As of this morning, Crean is at his local hospital and recovering.

He is expected to be released later this week.

He told Nottinghamshire Live: “There’s other people much worse off than me – I’ve probably done my bit, but I wouldn’t say I’m anything special.

“I was able to slow the attacker down and I’ve got no regrets. I’m injured and I’m sore but so be it, I can get that repaired.”

Police have now charged a man with 10 counts of attempted murder after a mass stabbing onboard a train en route from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on November 1.

He is named as Anthony Williams, 32, from Peterborough.

He is charged with 10 counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident at Huntingdon, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of bladed article, the British Transport Police says.

He is also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection to an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station on November 1.

He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court on Monday morning, police say.

Eleven people were treated in hospital after the attack, with five having been discharged.

One of those injured was a LNER worker, who has been hailed a hero after police reviewed CCTV footage and said ‘it is clear his actions were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved many people’s lives’.

Two men were initially arrested, however, police confirmed that only a 32-year-old man was being held, while a 35-year-old man who had been arrested was since released.

A statement from the force read: “Detectives investigating a multiple stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire can this evening confirm a 32-year-old man who was arrested is now being treated as the only suspect.

“A 35-year-old man from London who was also arrested at the scene has been released with no further action. 

“It was reported in good faith to officers responding to the incident that he was involved in the attack, and following enquiries we can confirm that he was not involved.”

