15th Sep 2023

Here’s what will happen to XL bullies after the ban

Joseph Loftus

Rishi Sunak announced that they will be banned earlier today

Earlier this morning (September 15), the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, made the announcement that American XL Bully dogs would be banned in the United Kingdom.

The news comes following a spate of recent attacks including one on an 11-year-old girl last week and another on two men in Birmingham over the weekend.

The most shocking attack, however, took place yesterday in Stonnall, Staffordshire, where a man, later named as Ian Price, was savagely killed by two American XL Bully dogs while attempting to shield his elderly mother from their attack.

In his address to the nation, Sunak said: “The American XL Bully dog is a danger to our communities, in particular our children. I share the nation’s horror at the videos we’ve all seen.

“Yesterday, we saw another suspected XL Bully dog attack which tragically led to a fatality. It’s obvious this is not a few badly trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on.

“While owners already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public.

“Today I have tasked ministers to bring together police and experts, to firstly define the breed of dog behind these attacks, with the view to then outlawing it. It is not currently a breed defined in law, so this vital first step must happen fast.

“We will then ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act and new laws will be in place by the end of the year.”

But just what will happen to your XL Bully should you have one?

According to Wales Online, when the breed is added to the banned dogs list it means it’s illegal for anyone in the UK to own, breed, or sell them.

Anyone found with a banned dog can have their pet taken away by police or local council dog wardens even if it hasn’t been acting dangerously.

If you are seen with your dog in a public place, the police can take it away without a warrant.

If your dog is in a private place, the police will need to secure a warrant to seize it, however if they enter your home with a warrant for something else and then notice the dog, they can also seize it then.

The dog will then be examined by an expert to determine if it is a danger. It will also be your responsibility to prove that it is not a banned breed.

If you are able to prove this, the dog will be returned to you. If you can’t prove it you will be convicted of a crime.

You can get an unlimited crime for having a banned dog against the law. You can also be sent to prison for up to six months.

Your dog will be destroyed.

If your dog is a banned breed but the court do not believe it to be a danger to the public, it may be put on the Index of Exempt Dogs which will allow you to keep the dog, however you will have to follow strict rules.

Topics:

