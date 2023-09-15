Search icon

15th Sep 2023

Man mauled to death by two XL Bully dogs pictured for first time

Joseph Loftus

He has been named as local man Ian Price

The man who was killed yesterday after being attacked by two dogs in Staffordshire has been named as Ian Price.

Police said that Price was fatally wounded when two XL Bully dogs randomly went for him in Stonnall, Staffordshire on Thursday afternoon.

Reports have since emerged that Price was savagely attacked while attempting to protect his elderly mum from the dogs.

While the dogs were attacking Price, a number of people tried to force the dogs off him and were eventually successful, but it was too late.

The attack, which occurred at around 3.15pm yesterday (September 14) afternoon, took place close to a nearby primary school which was subsequently locked down.

In a statement yesterday, Staffordshire Police said: “A number of people helped to try and get the dogs off the man and contained one of the dogs outside. The other was contained within the owner’s flat.”

A West Midlands ambulance service spokesman said: “Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.”

The victim, now known to be Price, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where he was later confirmed to be dead.

In the immediate aftermath of the news, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, announced that XL Bully dogs would be banned in the UK before the year is out.

He explained: “The American XL Bully dog is a danger to our communities, in particular our children. I share the nation’s horror at the videos we’ve all seen.

“Yesterday, we saw another suspected XL Bully dog attack which tragically led to a fatality. It’s obvious this is not a few badly trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on.”

