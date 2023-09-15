American XL Bully dogs to be banned in UK

The Prime Minister announced the news just moments ago

American XXL Bully dogs are set to be banned in the UK following a spate of recent attacks.

The news was made by Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, who said that the breed will be banned by the end of the year.

BREAKING: American XL bully dogs are a danger to communities and will banned, Rishi Sunak has said, following a spate of recent attacks.https://t.co/tWIPveirkC



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/xkV84g0eNV — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 15, 2023

The Prime Minister was specifically responding to the latest incident in which a man died after being savaged by two dogs in Stonnall, Staffordshire, yesterday afternoon.

Speaking to the press, Sunak said: “The American XL Bully dog is a danger to our communities, in particular our children. I share the nation’s horror at the videos we’ve all seen.

“Yesterday, we saw another suspected XL Bully dog attack which tragically led to a fatality. It’s obvious this is not a few badly trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on.

“While owners already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public.

“Today I have tasked ministers to bring together police and experts, to firstly define the breed of dog behind these attacks, with the view to then outlawing it. It is not currently a breed defined in law, so this vital first step must happen fast.

“We will then ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act and new laws will be in place by the end of the year.”

Related links: