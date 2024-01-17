Search icon

News

17th Jan 2024

Heiress looking for 50 strangers to help her give away £20 million inheritance

Nina McLaughlin

I volunteer as tribute

A millionaire heiress is looking to give away her £20 million ($27.4 million) fortune to 50 strangers.

Marlene Engelhorn is set to inherit the huge sum due to being a descendant of Friedrich Engelhorn, who founded the German chemical producer BASF.

However, she wants to give most of her money away as she believes in the redistribution of wealth.

Engelhorn even co-founded the ‘Tax Me Now’ movement, which campaigns for higher rates of tax on the wealthy in German-speaking countries.

How exactly does she plan on distributing her wealth?

As part of her beliefs, Englehorn is planning to share her £20 million inheritance with 50 strangers.

The 31-year-old has sent 10,000 letters out to Austrians aged over 16.

Out of these, 65 will be selected at random to participate in the Good Council for Redistribution. Out of these, 15 will act as substitutes in case one of the 50 members drops out.

The council will consult with academics and other organisations, and the participants will be paid £1,000 ($1,300) for each weekend they attend the Salzburg-based meeting.

“Millionaires should not get to decide whether or not they contribute in a just way to the societies they live in,” she previously said.

“Social justice is in everyone’s best interest. Wealth taxes are the least we can do to take responsibility. Tax us.”

Topics:

Finance

