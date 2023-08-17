Search icon

News

17th Aug 2023

Heart-stopping video captures moment house suddenly explodes

Steve Hopkins

Two of the victims were walking past when the explosion happened

A house explosion that killed five people, including a father and son, was captured on a nearby doorbell camera.

Casey Clontz, 38 and Keegan Clontz, 12, were killed in the incident in Plum, a town in western Pennsylvania, on August 12 along with three other adults who have not yet been named. A sixth person was also critically injured. Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to provide additional information about the victims.

A doorbell across the street from the house captured the moment the blast sent debris flying into the air, destroying three structures and damaging at least a dozen others.

Plum Borough Police Chief Lanny Conley said previously that the bodies of four adults and one child were recovered after the blast shortly before 10.30am in the borough, about 20 miles (32 kilometres) east of Pittsburgh.

“This is certainly a sad, sad day and a sad time, for not just the folks in Plum but all the folks in the community and in this region,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

Of the three people taken to hospitals, two were released while one remained in critical condition, said Steve Imbarlina, deputy director of fire and emergency services for Allegheny County.

Fifty-seven firefighters were treated at the scene for minor issues.

Casey and Keegan Clontz shared a deep bond, both enjoying the outdoors, hunting, and fishing, Jen Clontz, Casey’s wife and Keegan’s mother told Trib Live. Casey was a devoted father to Keegan and his younger sister Addie.

According to reports, Keegan and Casey were passing by the house at the time of the explosion.

Their family paid tribute to them, remembering them as “most happy when they were spending time at the lake with their lake family and friends. They swam, did boating and loved cruising around in their golf cart.

“Keegan and Casey will be missed by so many and will continue to be loved by so many including their family, friends, and community.”

An investigation is underway to determine the source of the explosion, but officials have said it could take months.

The gas into the property was provided by Peoples Gas and the firm is now looking into the causes of the incident, confirming its staff were on site within 15 minutes of the tragedy.

Governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro wrote: “Lori and I are praying for family, friends, and neighbours who lost someone in Plum yesterday, and we’re grateful for the first responders who ran towards danger to save lives.

“The five Pennsylvanians who passed and their families are in our thoughts today. May their memories be a blessing.”

Related links:

Owners of Britain’s wonkiest pub have links to previous fire incident

Sir Michael Parkinson has died aged 88

Pilot dies in bathroom on flight carrying 271 passengers

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Pep Guardiola has averaged a trophy every 27 games at Man City

Football

Pep Guardiola has averaged a trophy every 27 games at Man City

By Callum Boyle

Richarlison will ‘refuse’ to shake Michail Antonio’s hand this season

Football

Richarlison will ‘refuse’ to shake Michail Antonio’s hand this season

By Callum Boyle

Sir Michael Parkinson has died aged 88

Michael Parkinson

Sir Michael Parkinson has died aged 88

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Boris Johnson expected to quit today, report suggest

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson expected to quit today, report suggest

By Steve Hopkins

Putin’s war is not going to plan as two new countries plan to join NATO

Finland

Putin’s war is not going to plan as two new countries plan to join NATO

By Charlie Herbert

Video: Jon Stewart’s take on the FIFA scandal is absolutely brilliant

FIFA

Video: Jon Stewart’s take on the FIFA scandal is absolutely brilliant

By Ben Kenyon

Prince Andrew is a ‘person of interest’ for prosecutors in Epstein case

Ghislaine Maxwell

Prince Andrew is a ‘person of interest’ for prosecutors in Epstein case

By Charlie Herbert

Baggage handler ‘scalped’ after hair gets caught in conveyer belt

Accident

Baggage handler ‘scalped’ after hair gets caught in conveyer belt

By Danny Jones

People visiting the US may have to hand over social media passwords

America

People visiting the US may have to hand over social media passwords

By Joe Harrington

Snapchat users freaking out after the platform’s AI posts its own story

Artificial intelligence

Snapchat users freaking out after the platform’s AI posts its own story

By Charlie Herbert

Kim Kardashian draws Lord Farquaad comparisons after revealing new hairstyle

Kim Kardashian draws Lord Farquaad comparisons after revealing new hairstyle

By JOE

Jack Grealish snubs UEFA president to have heartwarming moment with visually impaired fan

Football

Jack Grealish snubs UEFA president to have heartwarming moment with visually impaired fan

By Callum Boyle

Pilot dies in bathroom on flight carrying 271 passengers

pilot

Pilot dies in bathroom on flight carrying 271 passengers

By Charlie Herbert

Bill Bailey pays touching tribute to friend Sean Lock two years on from his death

Bill Bailey

Bill Bailey pays touching tribute to friend Sean Lock two years on from his death

By Charlie Herbert

No extra bank holiday if England women win the World Cup, says UK government

bank holiday

No extra bank holiday if England women win the World Cup, says UK government

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Russian journalist sells his Nobel Peace prize for $103.5m to help children in Ukraine

Dmitry Muratov

Russian journalist sells his Nobel Peace prize for $103.5m to help children in Ukraine

By Steve Hopkins

This woman annihilating her opponent in a candy floss eating contest is the best thing you’ll see all day

candy floss

This woman annihilating her opponent in a candy floss eating contest is the best thing you’ll see all day

By James Dawson

Jose Mourinho drops the act and finally admits the truth about Wayne Rooney

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho drops the act and finally admits the truth about Wayne Rooney

By Patrick McCarry

Teenager’s serious foot injury serves as a stark warning to those with a messy bedroom

feature-homepage

Teenager’s serious foot injury serves as a stark warning to those with a messy bedroom

By Rebecca Keane

QUIZ: Can you identify the EU countries from this list in less than 45 seconds?

European Union

QUIZ: Can you identify the EU countries from this list in less than 45 seconds?

By Eric Lalor

Man who killed Ellie Edwards in Christmas Eve pub shooting jailed for 48 years

Christmas Eve

Man who killed Ellie Edwards in Christmas Eve pub shooting jailed for 48 years

By Steve Hopkins

Load more stories