Heart-stopping video captures moment house suddenly explodes

Two of the victims were walking past when the explosion happened

A house explosion that killed five people, including a father and son, was captured on a nearby doorbell camera.

Casey Clontz, 38 and Keegan Clontz, 12, were killed in the incident in Plum, a town in western Pennsylvania, on August 12 along with three other adults who have not yet been named. A sixth person was also critically injured. Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to provide additional information about the victims.

A doorbell across the street from the house captured the moment the blast sent debris flying into the air, destroying three structures and damaging at least a dozen others.

Plum Borough Police Chief Lanny Conley said previously that the bodies of four adults and one child were recovered after the blast shortly before 10.30am in the borough, about 20 miles (32 kilometres) east of Pittsburgh.

“This is certainly a sad, sad day and a sad time, for not just the folks in Plum but all the folks in the community and in this region,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

Four Adults And A Child Have Passed Following A House Explosion In Pennsylvania. Three People From Surrounding Homes Were Rushed To Hospitals, One Of Which Is Currently In Critical Condition. 😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/LYyw5QZDDD — 🚘BrutalCams🎥 (@BrutalCams) August 15, 2023

The outcome of the house explosion in Plum, Pennsylvania on August 12, 2023. 5 people dead and 1 in critical condition 😥 #Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/NvEY5JMUAG — Maryna Oleksina (@maryna_oleksina) August 14, 2023

Of the three people taken to hospitals, two were released while one remained in critical condition, said Steve Imbarlina, deputy director of fire and emergency services for Allegheny County.

Fifty-seven firefighters were treated at the scene for minor issues.

Casey and Keegan Clontz shared a deep bond, both enjoying the outdoors, hunting, and fishing, Jen Clontz, Casey’s wife and Keegan’s mother told Trib Live. Casey was a devoted father to Keegan and his younger sister Addie.

According to reports, Keegan and Casey were passing by the house at the time of the explosion.

Their family paid tribute to them, remembering them as “most happy when they were spending time at the lake with their lake family and friends. They swam, did boating and loved cruising around in their golf cart.

“Keegan and Casey will be missed by so many and will continue to be loved by so many including their family, friends, and community.”

An investigation is underway to determine the source of the explosion, but officials have said it could take months.

The gas into the property was provided by Peoples Gas and the firm is now looking into the causes of the incident, confirming its staff were on site within 15 minutes of the tragedy.

Governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro wrote: “Lori and I are praying for family, friends, and neighbours who lost someone in Plum yesterday, and we’re grateful for the first responders who ran towards danger to save lives.

“The five Pennsylvanians who passed and their families are in our thoughts today. May their memories be a blessing.”

