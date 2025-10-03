Search icon

03rd Oct 2025

Hamas agree to release all Israeli hostages under Trump’s Gaza plan

Joseph Loftus

BREAKING.

In the last few moments, news has emerged that Hamas have agreed to release all of the Israeli hostages under Trump’s Gaza plan.

The Palestinian group say that in order to end Israel’s war on Gaza and to ensure a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave, they are ready to release all Israeli captives, including those who are still living and those who are dead.

Hamas said in a statement: “In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details of this agreement.”

They have also agreed to hand over the administration of Gaza to an independent body of Palestinian technocrats.

They say this is ‘based on Palestinian national consensus and Arab and Islamic support’.

Hamas said: “Other issues mentioned in President Trump’s proposal regarding the future of the Gaza Strip and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people are connected to a unified national position and relevant international laws and resolutions.”

UN humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, said that Trump’s Gaza plan ‘opens a window of opportunity’ to get aid into Gaza.

This news comes almost exactly two years on from the war began on October 7 2023.

