03rd Jun 2024

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

JOE

People are confused why the groom married his bride only to blow the relationship up straight away

A groom chose his wedding day to expose his bride’s infidelity, by playing an X-rated video of her in bed with another man to guests.

The wedding party in China can be seen reacting in disbelief after the bedroom scene, featuring the bride and her new husband’s brother-in-law, plays out from a projector at the couple’s reception.

The disgraced woman then throws her bouquet at her husband as he can be heard shouting: “Did you think I didn’t know about this?”

The video originally went viral in 2019, but has recently been shared on TikTok where it is outraging a whole new audience, clocking up over 18 million views and thousands of comments.

@koolprince33 Cheating bride #chinese #chinestiktok #usa #worldtiktok #vira ♬ original sound – Kool Prince

The video is captioned, ‘Cheating bride’, and a title over the clip reads: “The groom played a video of his wife cheating on him with her pregnant sister-in-law’s husband in front of everybody.”

The video has divided viewers as to who was in the wrong. Cheating is one thing, but there’s probably better times and places to address it.

Most of the commenters were on the groom’s side, saying the bride “got what she deserved”. “Best revenge – in front of all their family and friends,” one user wrote.

“Honesty, I am this petty and would 1000 percent do this,” another said. “Man stood there knowing the calamity he’s about to cause,” someone else added.

Other viewers were confused why the man bothered getting married only to blow the whole thing up: “Isn’t this at the party so doesn’t that mean they already said I do?” one person said.

“Why’d he go through with the wedding?” another asked.

“So why did he waste all that money on the wedding?” one man wrote.

Reporting on the video at the time, Asia One noted that the unnamed couple had been together for two years and were engaged for six months before their big day.

It was also claimed the bride had “suffered domestic violence” at the hands of the groom and had sought comfort with his sister’s husband.

infidelity,Relationships,Sex and Relationships,Wedding

