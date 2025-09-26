Search icon

26th Sep 2025

Government issue major update on mandatory digital IDs

Joseph Loftus

More information has been revealed.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to introduce new legislation that will require every adult in the UK to own a form of government-issued digital ID, as first reported by Sky News.

The new proposal is part of a new plan to tackle illegal immigration with the new ID set to make up part of each citizen’s right to live and work in the UK.

The new IDs, which were first reported yesterday, have been dubbed the “Britcard” but will require a full consultation and the passing of legislation before they can be fully rolled out.

Under the new rules, anyone planning to start a new job in the UK must hold a digital ID.

In a new update, a spokesperson has said that there will be no requirement for digital IDs to be carried or shown.

The spokesperson said: “There will be no requirement for individuals to carry their ID or be asked to produce it – but digital ID will be mandatory as a means of proving your Right to Work.”

The IDs will be integrated into the Gov.uk digital wallet, which will be on people’s phones and is being likened to apps like Google Wallet or Apple Pay.

The government thinks that the ID will “stop those with no right to be here from being able to find work, curbing their prospect of earning money, one of the key ‘pull factors’ for people who come to the UK illegally”.

“It will send a clear message that if you come here illegally, you will not be able to work, deterring people from making these dangerous journeys.”

The new system is reportedly being implemented as a means of tracking down those working illegally in the UK.

Topics:

News,Politics,UK

