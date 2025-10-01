Search icon

01st Oct 2025

Government introduces new law that stops people refilling sugary drinks at restaurants

Nina McLaughlin

It’s part of a host of changes

People wanting to drink endless cups of refillable sugary drinks at restaurants will not be able to do so from today.

It’s part of a host of new changes that have come into force today to help tackle obesity, and particularly that among children.

The new regulations include a ban on multi-buy and price promotions on unhealthy foods, meaning the days of ‘buy-one-get-one-free’ offers on foods like chocolate, sweets and crisps will be over.

The rules apply to supermarkets, large high street chains and online retailers, and don’t just cover snacks.

The government’s classification system also defines some ‘unhealthy’ foods as being pastries, some pizzas, fish fingers, ice creams and cakes.

For the new rules on refillable drinks, it is only drinks such as cola and lemonade that contain sugar that will be regulated.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “Obesity robs children of the best possible start in life, sets them up for a lifetime of health problems and costs the NHS billions.

“This is a crucial step to delivering a major shift in the focus of healthcare from sickness to prevention, and towards meeting the government’s ambition to give every child a healthy, happy start to life.”

The changes come after a ban on advertising for unhealthy foods on TV from 9pm onwards, and a complete ban online, from January.

Topics:

Drinks,Food,NHS,Sugar

