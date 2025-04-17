Search icon

17th Apr 2025

Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death confirmed

Joseph Loftus

She was found dead in February.

Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her roles in Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, died back in February aged 39.

The actress was found dead in her New York City apartment.

At the time, the NYPD said she was found “unconscious and unresponsive” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medical officials did not perform a full post-mortem on Trachtenberg as her family objected to an autopsy due to religious reasons.

However, toxicology tests determined that Trachtenberg died due to complications caused by diabetes.

This was confirmed by the New York City medical examiner’s office.

Trachtenberg was best known for her roles in Gossip Girl, where she played Georgina Sparks, as well as for her role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Dawn Summers.

She first began her career as a child actress working on the Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete & Pete.

